Jillian Michaels MARRIES fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in a private ceremony in Namibia

Jillian Michaels married fiancé DeShanna Marie Minuto in a private ceremony that took place in Namibia.

The 48-year-old fitness celebrity and 37-year-old fashion designer recently tied the knot in the Southwest African country People magazine on Friday.

Jillian told the weekly she had said to her new wife, “Deshanna Marie Michaels – it’s an honor and an adventure to say I’m doing to you. Finding you… my person… and running away together in Africa has been one of the most magical and transformative chapters of my life.”

The longtime lovers were married in a Miami courthouse on July 11 before traveling to Namibia for the intimate ceremony, according to the publication.

Jillian continued by saying: ‘A special thank you to Susan Neva from Alluring Africa, the Wilderness Safari team and the Himba people for helping us remember our union in style.

“We will cherish these experiences for the rest of our lives.”

Jillian and DeShanna have documented their epic honeymoon on social media as they enjoyed riding all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) in the desert and even dancing with the locals.

The happy couple announced their engagement in November.

The popular personal trainer posed with a beautiful seven-carat diamond engagement ring and shared some beloved snaps on Instagram on the morning of November 21.

‘1153 days… on thousands more. She said “yes,” Michaels captioned a sweet selfie with her new fiancé.

DeShanna, 36, held up her hand to show off the incredible sparkler for a black and white photo shared on her own account in a photo captioned simply ‘YES!’

The fitness enthusiast reportedly posed the question to her friend of three years on Saturday morning with an “emerald-cut diamond with two single carats, trapezoidal diamonds on each side,” according to the statement. PEOPLE.

Her bauble was made by family friends in Miami.

‘DeShanna is “all things” – beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate … I could go down the list of adjectives. Those qualities clearly draw you to someone. But it’s the quality of their character that makes you think, “Thank god for this person laying next to me” every night when you fall asleep,” Michaels said.

It’s easy to stay together when everything is going well, but when real life kicks in and things get messy, challenging, scary and even downright ugly, that’s when the truth comes out.

“And this woman has revealed that she is immeasurably strong, wise beyond her years and loving beyond my wildest dreams. I’m so grateful to officially call her mine.’

Michaels was previously engaged to Heidi Rhoades, a relationship that ended in 2018 after a nine-year romance.

However, their domestic partnership did not legally end until 2020, when they fought in court for joint custody of their two children, Lukensia and Phoenix.

Michaels agreed to pay Heidi $2.4 million as a child support advance and pay an additional $2,000 a month in addition to the children’s school, clothing and extracurricular activities.