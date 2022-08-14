Jill Tokuda wins a Democratic House primary in Hawaii.
Jill Tokuda, a former state senator backed by the political wing of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, won the Democratic primary in Hawaii’s Second Congressional District, according to The Associated Press, after an at times brutal campaign that raised more than a million dollars. generated external expenditure.
Ms. Tokuda defeated her biggest rival, Patrick Branco, a state’s first term representative, and several others. She is expected to easily beat Republican primary winner Joe Akana in November as the seat is vacated by Representative Kai Kahele, a Democrat who chose to run for governor but lost.
On paper, the two leading candidates held similar positions, including support for abortion rights and for tougher gun laws. They both want Congress to codify the rights that Roe v. Wade used to protect and repeal the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funding for most abortions.
guns were perhaps the biggest problem in the race, with both Ms. Tokuda and Mr. Branco endorsing a ban on assault weapons, a minimum age of 21 to purchase firearms and other steps that go well beyond the bipartisan gun law passed by Congress in June. Much of their sparring was over who would be a stronger advocate for such measures. Outside groups supporting Mr. Branco ran assault ads condemning Ms. Tokuda for her 2012 endorsement of the National Rifle Association, though she went on to support gun control measures in the state Senate.
The primary attracted a large amount of outside spending for a relatively off-the-radar House race. The support Ms. Tokuda received from outside groups — including, in addition to the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Representative Pramila Jayapal’s Medicare for All PAC — was nothing compared to what Mr. Branco received, from organizations such as VoteVets, cryptocurrency groups and the centrist Mainstream Democrats.
More than a million dollars in spending by such groups gave Mr. Branco a financial advantage, even though Ms. Tokuda’s campaign grossed more than three times his own in the most recent fiscal quarter, according to Federal Election Commission documents. In addition to the NRA’s approval in 2012, pro-Branco ads attacked Ms. Tokuda for opposing a 2015 bill that would have banned the spraying of pesticides around schools in Hawaii.
In addition to guns and abortion, Ms. Tokuda — who spent 12 years in the Hawaii Senate and rose to chair the Ways and Means Committee before stepping down in 2018 to run unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor — has called for the federal gas tax to be suspended. , extending the tax credit for earned income, and extending the more generous children’s tax credit that Congress recently dropped.
In response to a questionnaire from The Honolulu Star-Advertisershe stressed the need for more federal funding for health, education and housing in rural communities.
The Congressional Progressive Caucus endorsed her in June, saying in: a statement at the time, “In Hawaii, Jill has led affordable housing, education, women’s reproductive freedom and gun violence prevention, and she will do the same in Congress.”