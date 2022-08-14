Jill Tokuda wins a Democratic House primary in Hawaii.

Jill Tokuda, a former state senator backed by the political wing of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, won the Democratic primary in Hawaii’s Second Congressional District, according to The Associated Press, after an at times brutal campaign that raised more than a million dollars. generated external expenditure.

Ms. Tokuda defeated her biggest rival, Patrick Branco, a state’s first term representative, and several others. She is expected to easily beat Republican primary winner Joe Akana in November as the seat is vacated by Representative Kai Kahele, a Democrat who chose to run for governor but lost.

On paper, the two leading candidates held similar positions, including support for abortion rights and for tougher gun laws. They both want Congress to codify the rights that Roe v. Wade used to protect and repeal the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funding for most abortions.