Jill Scott issues a rallying call to her team-mates ahead of Women’s Euro 2022 final with Germany

Jill Scott says it will be a “very defining moment for the sport” when England face Germany in Sunday’s 2022 European Championship final.

The match takes place at a sold-out Wembley as the Lionesses attempt to claim the first major trophy in their history.

Their last appearance in a major tournament final was at Euro 2009 in Finland, where they were beaten 6-2 by Germany to finish second for the second time.

Alessia Russo (pictured) scored as the Lionesses defeated Sweden 4-0 in the semi-finals

Midfielder Scott, who was part of the team that day and is in her eighth tournament with England this summer, said: “I think it’s a very defining moment.

“I think a lot of things happened along the way that helped the sport move forward a little bit.

“It’s hard when you’re in the middle of it because you just think logically about the next game, meetings, training sessions, we don’t really see all the noise from outside – but the things we’ve heard are very positive.

“We’re really happy to be there on Sunday, I think the best two teams made it to the final, which is great, and I think it’s going to be a very defining moment for the sport.”

The 35-year-old described the difference between 2009 and now, referring to things like attendance and professionalisation, as ‘night and day’, saying: ‘We don’t want to forget everyone who came before and wore the shirt, because that’s why we’re here today. .

“It’s going to be a great moment — even when I think about it, I think my voice is going a little bit. We just have to try to stay logical, and it’s still a game to go out and achieve our dreams.”

Scott added: “We said earlier that we really wanted to inspire the nation, to make everyone proud, our families, our friends, we wanted to create more opportunities for young people, more opportunities for women who want to work in football, we wanted the sport the respect it deserves. I think we ticked all those boxes.

Sarina Wiegman hopes to lead England to the first major trophy in their history

“I think it’s been an incredible journey so far, we’ve ticked a lot of boxes and hopefully one big one remains.”

When asked what it would mean for women’s football in England if Sarina Wiegman wins on Sunday, Scott said: “I think it will be a game-changer. I think this tournament has already done that, but we know that that extra step on Sunday can really make a big difference.

“I’d be lying if I said it wouldn’t occur to you to win it because you go to Wembley and it probably comes to mind 50 times a day. But suddenly you think ‘we have training, we need to focus on the task ahead’, and it becomes such a difficult game.

The Lionesses’ last last appearance was in the 6-2 defeat to Germany at Euro 2009

Striker Alexandra Popp scored a brace as Germany defeated France 2-1 in the semi-finals

“Germany is always such a tough opposition and we will give them the utmost respect – but you can’t help but dream a little.”

As well as losing in 2009, Scott was also part of the England teams to be beaten in the semi-finals at their last three major tournaments, moments when she says ‘really hurt and motivate yourself’.

The former Manchester City player – who has made three substitute appearances at this European Championship, has played a total of 160 caps for England and has also played at two Olympics – was asked if Sunday was the match to go for.

The Women’s Euro 2022 is the eighth tournament of Scott’s international career

And she said: ‘I said that going into this tournament I would give absolutely everything I could to make the squad first and foremost – I talked about how talented the group is and it would be a task in itself to be here. – and then just give everything I can every day to be a good teammate and push the team.

“That took a lot of energy over the past three months, and then I think… I don’t know. The answer is that I don’t really know.

“I’m going to see what this week looks like, and then there will probably be some conversations next week, and make a decision from there.”

Scott is currently without a club after leaving City at the end of her contract this summer.