Jill Scott, Ellen White, Beth Mead and more: meet the ‘Wonder Women’ taking the Lionesses to Wembley

The England women have never won a major trophy, but they could change that on Sunday when they take on Germany in the 2022 European Championship final at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The Lionesses are unbeaten in their five games to reach the final, scoring 20 goals, including 8 against Norway, one of the pre-tournament favorites.

With all eyes on Sarina Wiegman’s team for the German Challenge on Sunday at 5pm, here’s a quick guide to our so-called ‘Wonder Women’…

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps made crucial saves and conceded only once

Mary Earps

The Manchester United goalkeeper who grew up supporting Liverpool. Earps could have made progress in judo after becoming a junior black belt at age 15. But she owes dance lessons for giving her the confidence to yell at defenders on the football field. She says, “If you’re doing a song and dance solo onstage for Pop Goes the Weasel, don’t be alarmed by your defender going a little right or left.”

Lucy Bronze

The defender’s middle name is literally ‘Tough’. Bronze worked at Domino’s while studying at Leeds Metropolitan University and the Headingley branch has been renamed ‘Lucy’s’ after her goal against Sweden. The right-back’s father is Portuguese and she considered switching allegiances after being overlooked by England, but she finally made her international debut in 2013 and has not looked back.

Lucy Bronze has been instrumental in England’s rise since she made her international debut in 2013

Millie Bright

The no-nonsense central defender’s first love was horse riding. Bright’s family owned a horse stable in South Yorkshire and she regularly took part in equestrian events before deciding to focus on football from the age of 16. Bright can no longer ride horses due to insurance reasons, but hopes to be back in the saddle when she hangs up her football boots.

Leah Williamson

The England captain is fantastic. She almost traded football for athletics. Williamson was a strong cross-country runner in school and dreamed of becoming an Olympian after seeing the 2012 Games, but stuck with football. The defender is a lifelong Arsenal fan, despite growing up in a house full of Tottenham supporters.

Rachel Daly

The forward-turned left-back has always put football first. Daly did her GCSEs at the U17s Euros in Switzerland before playing college football in America. Daly, a diehard fan of Leeds United, has a tattoo of the club song Marching On Together that reads ‘At least until the world stops spinning’, which she inked in tribute to her father, who passed away last year.

Rachel Daly is a Leeds fan who worked on her football during a college football spell in the US

Keira Walsh

England midfielder. She started out as a right-footed left-back. Walsh made her Manchester City debut at the age of 16 and often had to show up in her school uniform for training. Former teammate Karen Bardsley recalled: “She came in one day wearing these little white socks with her school uniform. Then she’s going to take Kelly Smith out of the League Cup final.’

Georgia Stanway

The pocket rocket shot England to the semi-finals. Stanway spends her time off the football field fishing, a hobby she took up during the Covid pandemic, with her rugby player friend Olly Ashall-Bott. The midfielder grew up idolizing Alan Shearer and still takes his Match Attax card to training camps.

Beth Mead

England’s Golden Boot hopeful who loves animals. Mead has said she would love to open an animal farm when she retires from football and joked that she would call it “Meado Manor.” The winger has always been tough, remembering her mother being told she was “rougher than boys” after she attended her first training session.

Beth Mead currently leads the Golden Boot at Euro 2022 with six goals and additional assists

Fran Kirby

The dynamite attacker has triumphed through adversity. Kirby, who has often said she has no hobbies outside of football, has battled heart disease to make it to Euro 2022 and revealed earlier this year that she had had an oxygen tent placed in her home to help her recover.

Lauren Hemp

The fast winger could have been a professional cricketer instead. Hemp has a batting average of 35 and a Norfolk Women’s bowling average of 10, but chose to pursue football. The humble hero thought she was being fooled when former Manchester City boss Nick Cushing called to express his interest in signing her.

Ellen White

Lionesses’ all-time leading scorer prefers to stay out of the spotlight. The silent striker likes plays by William Shakespeare and studied English literature in college. A huge fan of German football, White took over Anthony Modeste’s eyewear celebration after watching him score a late winner for Cologne.

English literature student Ellen White picked up one of her celebrations at Anthony Modeste

Alessia Russo scored England’s third goal in a 4-0 win over Sweden in the semi-final in Sheffield

Alessia Russo

The English striker has Italian descent and studied in America. Russo’s Sicilian grandfather moved to England in the 1950s and her father, Mario, played non-league football for the Metropolitan Police. The forward moved to the United States in 2017 to play college football before returning to Manchester United three years later.

Ella Toon

She has been a fan of Manchester United all her life and once forgot to bring her boots to camp in England. Toone has said she would love to be a DJ in Ibiza, but her favorite music is Elton John and ABBA.

“My dad always took me to practice and back and he just turned on Smooth Radio,” Toone said. “I didn’t know there were other radio stations.”

Alex Greenwood

The defender played for both Merseyside and Manchester clubs. Greenwood started her career at Everton, but then played for Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City. Greenwood, a Liverpool fan, admired Jamie Carragher growing up.

Leah Williamson and Alex Greenwood celebrate England’s impressive victory at Bramall Lane

Chloe Kelly

A tricky winger who used to play cage football. Kelly improved her skills by playing against her brothers and other boys in the cages around West London. She took bus 92 from Ealing to Wembley to buy a match schedule for the FA Cup finals before returning home, but will now have the chance to play for England there.

Jill Scott

The longest serving player on the squad. As well as football, Scott has always had a taste for coffee and last year she opened her own shop ‘Boxx2Boxx’ – named after her role in midfield – just outside Manchester. Scott also has her own BBC podcast, Jill Scott’s Coffee Club.