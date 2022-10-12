Jill Biden urges COVID-19 boosters during Nashville visit

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — First lady Jill Biden traveled to the Tennessee capital on Wednesday to encourage Americans to roll up their sleeves again and get their COVID-19 booster shot ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

Biden’s visit came the same day the US announced it children from 5 years were now available for the updated COVID-19 boosters. The first lady would also attend a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee in Nashville.

“Thank you all for coming here today and getting your COVID update,” said Biden at the pop-up vaccination clinic at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Nashville. “It’s so important that we keep all Americans healthy.”

Pastor George Brooks told the crowd that the church has been hosting vaccination events every month since March 2021.

“Our doors are always open for people to come in here as long as the health department wants to come,” Brooks said.

Experts have urged people to get their boosters, but many Americans are tired of the various calls to do so. Last month, the Centers for Disease Control reported that only 4.4 million Americans have received the updated COVID-19 booster shot.

That resistance is especially striking in Republican-dominated Tennessee, where the Department of Health reports that only 23.6% of the population of nearly 7 million people have received a booster dose of the vaccine. In Nashville, a more liberal-oriented Nashville, nearly 31% of the city population has reported getting a booster shot.

“People have to get out and have it. Nashville has done a great job with vaccinations, especially when compared to national or state averages,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper. “Everyone who is up to date contributes to that.”

