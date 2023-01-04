Jill Biden to have procedure to have ‘small lesion’ removed after it was found above her right eye

First Lady Jill Biden will undergo a procedure to have a ‘small lesion’ removed above her right eye.

The lesion was discovered by Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, during a “routine skin cancer screening.”

Vanessa Valdivia, the First Lady’s press secretary, confirmed the news that Biden, 71, would undergo the removal, her second time going under the knife as first lady after having a stab wound cleaned in July last year.

The procedure, known as “Mohs surgery,” will take place on Jan. 11, according to O’Connor.

O’Connor said doctors had recommended removing the lesion in Jill Biden, 71, and examining it “with extreme caution.” He said an update will be provided after that.

The president and first lady returned to the White House on Monday after spending New Year’s holidays on St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands.

In April 2021, she underwent what the White House said was a common medical procedure.

The president accompanied his wife to an outpatient clinic near the George Washington University campus, and the couple returned to the White House after about two hours.

Biden left the White House a little after 7 p.m. that night to meet the first lady at Walter Reed, flying on Marine One. “I’m late for a very important appointment,” he told reporters as he left.

The White House did not provide details about that procedure.

In December, it was reported that First Lady Biden and the rest of the family are “fully supportive” of Joe Biden seeking a second term as president — while waiting for him to formally announce his re-election bid.

With Donald Trump already in the race and other Republicans fumbling, Biden has the luxury of the establishment and, after Democrats avoided a red wave in the midterm elections, a new vote of confidence from his own party in his ability to lead.

He has said he plans to take up running again, noting that only his family or a surprising development – such as a health crisis – would stop him from running.

On the family front, Jill Biden, who is the first and last voice her husband hears on any given day, is on board. She is described as the most influential consultant in his job.

“As the president has said, he intends to run for re-election and that is something that both Dr. Biden if the family is fully behind. She has been ready from the start and has fully supported her,” a senior adviser to Biden told DailyMail.com.

The 71-year-old Biden has not always been keen on being first lady.

She was not on board in 2004 when her husband was considering an offer. When he met with advisers at their Wilmington home to discuss the matter, she walked through the meeting with the word “No” written on her stomach.

But she has come to terms with the idea of ​​four more years in the White House, described as “all in.”

Her words weigh on the administration, where she keeps a close eye on President Biden. She is often seen on the Truman balcony of the White House, watching him disembark from Marine One on the South Lawn after a trip (she even had a glass of wine in her hand once).

Dr. Biden is often the hand on his elbow, guiding Biden if he spends too long chatting with supporters or reporters or if he is simply running late.

She attended his last press conference after it was reported she privately told aides that they should have interfered with his previous one, where he spent nearly two hours answering reporters’ questions. And those included tough questions about his son Hunter’s business dealings and his own cognitive health.

Biden sat in a chair on the sidelines at the November event and watched him speak.