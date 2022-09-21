Jill Biden joins forces with Spain’s Queen Letizia to ‘end cancer as we know it’

<!–

Jill Biden and Queen Letizia of Spain joined forces in New York on Wednesday to draw attention to the global fight against cancer.

“None of us can beat cancer alone. We all need to share our best ideas and practices, work together to ease the burden on patients and their families, and create the kind of care that saves lives,” said Jill Biden.

“We can give our people the future they deserve, wherever they feel at home. Together we can end cancer as we know it,” she said.

Queen Letizia repeated her words.

“Cancer knows no boundaries and this societal perspective of research is a global necessity,” she said in her comments.

The two women visited Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood

Jill Biden and Queen Letizia met students participating in the ‘YES in THE HEIGHTS’ summer cancer research program

The two women spoke on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting. The visit was part of the Biden administration’s “Cancer Moonshot” program, which aims to halve cancer deaths over the next 25 years.

Both women have made the fight against cancer personal. Jill Biden’s sister and four friends have battled the disease. And Queen Letizia is honorary president of the Spanish Cancer Society.

The two women have previously worked together to raise awareness of cancer research. During the June NATO meeting in Madrid, they visited the headquarters of the Spanish Association Against Cancer.

They were all dressed in white and talked at length with the researchers, students and patients.

Jill Biden talked about her visit to Spain in June and how Queen Letizia, whom she called “my best friend,” invited her to come and investigate.

“After my visit, I wanted to bring the Queen here to see what we’re doing here in the United States through the Cancer Moonshot, especially because the Columbia Cancer Center is working closely with researchers” in Spain, she said.

The two women toured Columbia University Irving Medical Center in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City.

They met researchers, patients and students participating in the ‘YES in THE HEIGHTS’ summer cancer research program.

Jill Biden asked students how they became interested in STEM studies, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

A girl told her that she originally wanted to be a nurse, but now she wanted to do research after participating in the program.

“Go for the PhD,” Biden, who has a PhD, told her.

“It’s so great to see young women going into STEM areas,” Biden said, joking that she’d rather they become English teachers. The first lady is an English professor at a Northern Virginia Community College.