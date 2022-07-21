Jill Biden is keeping her schedule despite close contact with the president.

But depending on when Dr. Biden’s last contact with the president, it could be several days before she can rest assured that she didn’t get it from him. The incubation period for an Omicron infection, or the period of time between being exposed to the virus and developing symptoms, is about three to four dayson average, according to the CDC. It can also take several days for the virus to replicate enough to be detectable.

The CDC recommends that people exposed to the virus be tested for at least five days after being in close contact with an infected person. (Some experts recommend testing earlier — between two and four days after exposure — because of Omicron’s relatively short incubation time.) People who have been exposed should also watch for symptoms and take other precautions, such as wearing a well-fitting mask around others for 10 days, the agency said.

dr. Like the president, Biden has received a full line of coronavirus vaccinations, including two booster shots.

“I spoke to him a few minutes ago,” she says said of Mr Biden in Detroit, where she attended a summer program and wore a mask. “He’s fine. He’s feeling good.”