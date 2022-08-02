Jill Biden: ‘I wish people could see more of what Joe has accomplished’ 

First Lady Jill Biden defended her husband and his administration’s achievements in an interview published Tuesday, saying she wished voters could see how hard he was working on the problems facing the nation.

President Joe Biden’s personal position has been battered by crisis after crisis, from the failed withdrawal from Afghanistan to inflation and high gas prices.

This week, it fell to 38 percent, according to Gallup, marking a new low.

Jill Biden jumped on his defense, saying he was in power during a “tough time in history” before concluding his performance.

“Sometimes it feels like we’re pushing this rock up the hill, but progress is being made,” she said in an interview with Real Simple magazine.

“Joe’s been, what, 18 months in office? And everyone has access to vaccines.

“We’ve reopened the schools – thank God we’re all off Zoom – we’ve got healthcare, we’ve got money for broadband so underprivileged kids can have internet.

“I don’t want to sound like a political ad, but we’ve done so much. Gas prices are a huge problem and Joe is on the phone with leaders about gas and oil every day.

“These troubles come so fast and furious, and certainly a lot of it is dark, as you said.

“But I wish people could see more of what Joe has accomplished and how hard he works.”

There was good news for Biden this week when he was able to announce that a drone strike over the weekend killed Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan

Biden’s reputation has been tarnished by a 40-year inflation, which reached 9.1 percent in June as prices continue to climb

Regular changes at the White House news agency — the first lady’s own press secretary is one of the latest to leave — suggest seniors share her view that the message isn’t getting to voters.

And it comes during a good week for Biden. On Monday, he was able to announce that the US had killed Al Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri with a drone strike.

But Democrats fear Biden’s low popularity could hit them hard in November’s midterm elections.

This week, his popularity fell below 40 percent for the first time in Gallup’s presidential approval poll.

Even before that, his sixth-quarter score of 40 percent was the lowest ever for a president at the same stage of his presidency — worse than Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump.

Jill Biden insisted her husband was the right person for the time.

“He is steadfast, he is strong, he has wisdom, he knows politics and he knows where he wants to go with the country,” she said.

She also said her husband would not give up trying to introduce universal pre-K provision. His life story, she added, meant he understood the importance of supporting families.

“Remember he was a single parent,” she said. “His first wife died in a car accident with his daughter, and he was a single parent of two boys for five years.

“He knows how hard it is. He was a senator and he had his mother helping him, but there were the parent-teacher conferences, the games, his work.’

That meant he would continue to fight for better help for families, she continued.

“He continues to push for it, but Congress needs to go a step further,” she said.

“The House passed subsidized childcare and its universal pre-K laws, but the Senate didn’t.

“I don’t understand why it wasn’t voted on right away. Joe won’t give up.’

She also gave her tips for a long marriage and the role of post-it notes in running her home and relationships.

“And if I want to message Joe, I’ll put one on his mirror,” she said. “It can be a nice ‘I missed you’ or ‘I hope you get whatever you’re working on.'”

They also eat together – without a phone or TV – whenever they can.

“You have to work in any relationship, but especially in marriage,” she said.

“It’s not always 50/50. Sometimes you lean on him, sometimes he leans on you.

“Sometimes he is super busy and I have to pick up a lot, or vice versa.

‘The goal is that we are not in the same place at the same time, so that we can count on each other when needed.’