Jill Biden feeling better and taking part in zoom meetings for school

“She continues to make progress and is feeling better,” the first lady’s communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement. ‘This morning she is participating in NOVA meetings via zoom in preparation for the coming semester.’

Biden teaches English at a community college in Northern Virginia.

She has been going through a stable process since she tested positive for covid. On Wednesday, she still had “cold symptoms,” her office said.

Biden’s office announced she tested positive for Covid on Tuesday, which happened as the Biden family ended their vacation on Kiawah Island off the coast of South Carolina.

The first lady, 71, is staying in a private residence on the island while she recovers. She will return home after receiving two negative covid tests.

She takes Paxlovid, which helps suppress the virus. The first lady is fully vaccinated and double boosted.

President Joe Biden is in Wilmington, Delaware, where the Bidens would go after their trip to South Carolina.

The White House said he would wear a face mask for the next 10 days when inside, as he is considered “close contact” and his testing regimen would be increased.

The president tested negative for Covid on Tuesday and the White House did not respond to DailyMail.com’s question whether he has been tested since.

Jill Biden’s spokesperson, Elizabeth Alexander, said the first lady tested negative for coronavirus on Monday morning, before she began experiencing “cold symptoms” later Monday evening.

Her antigen test, which she took after she started experiencing symptoms, was negative. But a subsequent PCR test gave a positive result.

This is Jill Biden’s first time with COVID, the East Wing said.

She kept away from her husband when he had the virus last month and stayed in Delaware while he hid in the White House.

Jill Biden was due to travel to Florida on Thursday for a Warriors Games event, but canceled those plans.

The first lady did not join the president, Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa Cohen as they went to the Beach Club on Kiawah Island Monday night.

However, the day before, Jill was pictured on a bike ride with President Biden and their granddaughter Finnegan, daughter of Hunter Biden.

Later on Sunday afternoon, she was spotted shopping with Finnegan and Cohen at the Freshfields Village stores on Kiawah Island.

President Biden, who is also fully vaccinated and double boosted, tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time on Thursday, July 21.

After at least five days of isolation, Biden tested negative on July 26 and 27.

However, the president made a rare rebound case on July 30, forcing him back into isolation until August 7, when he returned to Delaware to be reunited with his wife.

He left the White House Tuesday night to go to the Biden family home in Wilmington.