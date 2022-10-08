Jill Biden describes helping a friend get an abortion pre-Roe

Jill Biden on Friday described helping a friend have a pre-Roe abortion. vs. Wade and criticized “extremist Republicans” for wanting to “bring women back to those days.”

The first lady detailed how she helped a friend recover from the procedure in the 1960s, before an abortion became legal, and she used the story to target Republicans pushing anti-abortion laws.

Democrats hope the abortion issue will send voters to the polls in November’s election, which will determine control of Congress.

Biden said her boyfriend, who became pregnant as a teenager in the late 1960s, could not have an abortion unless she underwent a psychiatric evaluation and a doctor deemed her mentally unfit.

The first lady, who was 17 at the time, lived in Pennsylvania where abortion was illegal.

“To terminate the pregnancy, she told me her only recourse was to undergo a psychiatric evaluation that would declare her mentally unfit before the doctor performed the procedure,” she said.

She did not identify the friend.

She described going to see her friend in the hospital and said she “cryed the whole ride home.”

Biden noted that her boyfriend couldn’t go home after the abortion, so Biden’s mother, Bonny Jean Jacobs, allowed the girl to stay with them.

She said she and her late mother never spoke about it again and told no one, including Biden’s father, what had happened.

‘Confidentiality. Shame. Silence. Danger. Even death. That’s what defined that time for so many women,” Biden said.

First Lady Jill Biden made her comments at a House Democrats fundraiser in San Francisco on Friday; Speaker Nancy Pelosi (left) introduced her at the event, held at the Fairmont Hotel, a historic building on San Francisco’s affluent Nob Hill

She then turned to the recent Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the Roe ruling. The Roe vs. Wade’s decision was made in 1973.

“I was shocked when Dobbs’ decision came out,” she said. “How can we go back to that time?”

Biden made her comments Friday during a House Democrats fundraiser in San Francisco. Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced her at the event, which was held at the Fairmont Hotel, a historic building on San Francisco’s affluent Nob Hill.

She criticized Republicans for pushing state laws that would restrict access to abortion.

“Extremist Republicans are passing state laws that prevent women from getting the health care they need,” she said.

Biden noted that Republican state lawmakers across the country are also trying to reverse advances on marriage equality, voting rights and health care.

By October 2, 100 days had passed since the Dobbs ruling that brought the issue of abortion rights back to the states.

Since then, 13 states have made abortion illegal and eight have passed laws to protect abortion rights, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

And nearly 30 million women of childbearing age now live in a banned state — including nearly 22 million women who can’t access abortion care after six weeks, before most women know they’re pregnant, the White House said.

The first lady spoke at a fundraising campaign for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Tickets started at $500 per board and went up to $36,500 for VIP entry.

Biden is on a three day trip to the west coast. Earlier Friday, she visited the University of California San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center as part of her Cancer Moonshot work.

On Saturday, she will be in Seattle, where she will appear at a fundraiser for Democratic Senator Patty Murray and then attend a Joining Forces event with Senator and Veterans Affairs Affairs Denis McDonough.

Democrats are pushing for abortion rights as a way to rally their base to vote in the November election, which will determine control of Congress.

President Joe Biden, a Roman Catholic grappling with the issue of abortion access, has urged women to use their political power to vote out Republicans on Nov. 8.

Jill Biden is a particularly powerful weapon in that fight. She has rarely spoken publicly about the abortion issue, and her comments on Friday were her most personal yet.

“There is far too much at stake for the women whose lives are at stake, and for the fathers and brothers, and husbands and sons, who love them. We need you in this battle too,” she said.

“Women are not going to let this country go backwards. We’ve been fighting too hard for too long. And we know there’s just too much at stake. We will not let a radical Republican agenda be the legacy we leave behind for our daughters and granddaughters. But that means we have to act now.’

And, she noted, ‘This is the thing that those extremists don’t understand about women. This isn’t the first time we’ve been underestimated. It’s not the first time someone has tried to tell us what we can and can’t do.’

Her comments received a standing ovation.