Jill Biden confronted by gas prices heckler in Connecticut

A heckler has confronted First Lady Jill Biden, demanding “gas money” as pump prices remain above $4 a gallon for most of the country.

“Your husband is the worst president we’ve ever had!” the unidentified man yelled at Jill Biden as she visited New Haven, Connecticut on Wednesday during a trip highlighting summer education programs.

The first lady responded by waving and saying, “Thank you, thank you for your support, thank you.”

The heckler reacted angrily, yelling, “You owe us gas money! You owe us gas money! You owe us gas money!’

The first lady made the visit to Connecticut as part of a three-state tour focused on summer learning. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 the day after her visit to New Haven and remains isolated at the White House with moderate symptoms.

“Your husband is the worst president we’ve ever had!” an unidentified man yelled at Jill Biden as she visited New Haven, Connecticut on Wednesday

The First Lady was in Connecticut as part of a three-state trip highlighting summer education programs

In New Haven, Jill Biden met Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, a Democrat, and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Elevated gas prices and general inflation remain a major concern for voters in the run-up to the midterm elections.

On Saturday, the national average price of gasoline was $4.38 a gallon, according to AAA.

Gas prices have fallen steadily since they hit a record high of over $5 last month, but remain 39 percent higher than a year ago, a difference of more than $2 per gallon.

The average price of gas remains above $5 in seven states, with California maintaining the highest average at $5.75. All but eight states had an average price of more than $4 a gallon.

Still, gas prices have fallen as crude oil prices have fallen in recent weeks amid dwindling demand.

Recent data showed that US gasoline demand was down nearly 8 percent from a year earlier, in the midst of the busy summer season, as high prices prompted drivers to reduce mileage.

President Joe Biden raises his thumb after being asked by members of the media how he feels as he speaks virtually during a meeting with his economics team on Friday

West Texas Intermediate Crude closed Friday at $95.09 a barrel, down 1.3 percent for the session and well below last month’s highs of more than $120.

In comments on Friday, Biden highlighted the decline in gas prices over the past month, praised his move to free crude oil from the US strategic reserve and vowed to increase domestic oil production.

“We’ve worked very hard to bring the price down,” he said in a virtual meeting from the Treaty Room as he continued to isolate himself.

“The good news is that it’s happening, but it’s not happening fast enough. We have made progress, but prices are still too high,” he added.

Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms continue to improve and now include “less bothersome” sore throats, runny nose, loose cough and body aches, his doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Saturday in a memo.

Biden’s lungs remain clear and his oxygen saturation “continues to be excellent in room air,” the doctor said.

A driver pumps gasoline into his vehicle on July 19 at a Gulf gas station, which sells regular gasoline for $4.09 a gallon, in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

A gas price sign is displayed at a gas station in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 19

Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID on Thursday, when the White House said he was experiencing mild symptoms. His diagnosis came when a highly contagious sub-variant of the coronavirus sparked a new wave of cases in the United States.

Biden most likely has that BA5 variant, O’Connor said.

“The president continues to tolerate the treatment well. We will continue with PAXLOVID as planned,” he said, referring to the antiviral drug Pfizer Inc that the president is taking.

The White House has tried to underscore Biden’s ability to cope with his illness. On Thursday, it released a video in which the president reassured Americans that he was doing well, and on Friday he participated in virtual meetings with White House staff.

His schedule did not feature presidential events on the weekend. The president’s wife, first lady Jill Biden, is at their home in Wilmington, Delaware this weekend.