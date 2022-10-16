Jihadists kill at least 11 people in Burkina Faso ambush

Jihadists killed at least three soldiers and eight civilian auxiliaries on Saturday in an attack in volatile northern Burkina Faso, security sources told AFP.

The soldiers, who were patrolling with auxiliaries, were caught in an ambush in Bouroum district, a source said.

Another source, who confirmed the attack, said the toll could rise, adding that two people are still missing. The ambush had taken place near Silmangue, in Nantenga province, the source said.

The latest attack comes after a September 30 coup that ousted Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba – who himself seized power in January – and a day after 34-year-old Captain Ibrahim Traore was named his successor as transitional president.

Burkina Faso, one of the poorest countries in the world, has a long history of coups d’état since independence from France in 1960.

The most recent are rooted in military unrest over the jihadist insurgency that invaded from neighboring Mali in 2015.

Thousands of people have died and nearly two million people have been displaced and more than a third of the country is beyond government control.

Traore has vowed to abide by a promise Damiba made to return to civilian rule by July 2024.

But like Damiba before him, Traore defended the coup because the authorities were not doing enough against the jihadists.

Damiba fled on October 2 after a weekend of violent protests that also targeted the French embassy, ​​where protesters hung up Russian flags.

