Jihadist violence hits Benin, shows spread across West Africa

COTONOU, Benin (AP) — More than a year has passed since jihadists first stormed the northern Benin town of Igor Kassah, but the priest still lives in fear. His once peaceful life is now marked by threatening phone calls and extremist Islamic tirades posted on church doors demanding people leave. He is haunted by the bodies he has seen of those killed in the attacks.

“We don’t have a normal life anymore,” the 41-year-old told The Associated Press via text message. “It’s hard to speak and act confident because you don’t know who’s in front of you anymore.”

Violence from extremists linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State group has rocked much of West Africa’s hinterland of the Sahel for more than seven years. Now it is spreading to coastal states, with Benin being hardest hit, experts say.

Jihadist attacks in Benin have more than increased tenfold between July and December compared to the same period last year, from 2 to 25, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project. This is more than any other coastal state in West Africa. If extremist violence continues to spread, it could have far-reaching consequences, analysts say.

“When you talk about the Sahel, geopolitical interests are limited,” said Kars de Bruijne, a senior fellow at Clingendael, a Netherlands-based research organization.

“But it is different for the coastal states, which are economically much stronger and more important to the African Union and Western countries like England and the United States,” he said. These Western powers could see their interests at stake, which is a key reason why they should be genuinely concerned about the spillover of extremist violence in Benin, he said. The more fronts the jihadists open, the more difficult it will be to respond effectively, he said.

The violence in Benin, a country of 12 million people, is largely the result of what is happening in neighboring Burkina Faso, where jihadist attacks have killed hundreds and displaced nearly 2 million people. The attacks were initially limited to the border between eastern Burkina Faso and Benin in the W and Pendjari National Parks in the Alibori and Atacora regions, but are now expanding. Incidents have increased since June in populated areas around the parks with jihadists connected to the al Qaeda-linked group known as JNIM, pushing the Benin army from the border creating a security vacuum and taking control of part of the country, he said. a recent report from Clingendael.

Jihadist rebels appear to be creating a large area of ​​influence from Niger to Togo to keep supply lines open, recruit people and acquire materiel, analysts say. Another objective could be to resist pressure from the Accra Initiative, a military platform involving Burkina Faso and coastal countries to prevent further spread of extremism from the Sahel.

Benin’s government has stepped up its response by investing nearly $130 million to create new team sites, strengthen existing ones and recruit nearly 4,000 security forces since last year, Benin’s President Patrice Talon said in a speech to beginning of this month.

But increased government security is prompting human rights abuses, including arbitrary arrests of those suspected of working with jihadists, particularly ethnic Fulani, who are suspected of being affiliated with Islamic extremists, say locals and security groups. human rights.

“There is a risk that human rights violations will become systematic and worsen, as is the case in neighboring countries that have been fighting the same armed groups for several years,” said Samira Daoud, Amnesty’s West Africa regional director. International.

West African coastal states and the international community have not learned enough from the crisis in the Sahel about how to deal with insecurity, say regional experts.

“We are seeing the same dynamic in Benin and I am afraid we are trying the same strategies that failed in the Sahel,” said Laura Sanders, founder of Cetus Global, a Benin-based consulting firm focused on conflict prevention. in West Africa.

“There is an opportunity to choose a different route for littoral countries to address the crisis, focusing on the drivers of violence and what pushes people into these armed groups, such as unresolved grievances, social marginalization and poor governance. of natural resources,” he said. .

To reduce humanitarian suffering as violence escalates, it is urgent to increase investments now in education, nutrition and health in the regions bordering the central Sahel countries, say aid groups.

Meanwhile, communities in Benin say they are being forced to accept a life they never thought they would have to endure.

“We thought for a moment, perhaps out of some naivety… that (we) could escape the situation of threats, of almost daily attacks that (Benin) is suffering,” said Arnaud Houenou, a national security expert and a professor at the Abomey Calavi University of Benin.

“Benin has been spared from the terrorist war in the Sahel despite its proximity to Nigeria and Burkina Faso,” he said. “But reality has set in.”

Mednick reported from Dakar, Senegal.