‘Jiggling’ Michelle Jenneke flaunts her ripped abs in bikini snap

Australian hurdler ‘wobble’ champion Michelle Jenneke drew attention on Thursday by posting a photo of herself enjoying sun-drenched Greece.

The 29-year-old is taking a well-deserved European vacation after competing in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Michelle showed off her ripped abs, toned arms and legs in the Instagram photo that captures her in a tiny bikini highlighting her fit physique.

Alongside the photo, she boldly wrote that “it’s safe to say I’m enjoying my free time.”

Many of her 550,000+ followers went wild with the sizzling photo that showed another side of the Oceania Youth Championships gold medalist.

One wrote ‘wow looks good and a well deserved break’ while another came in with ‘you deserve it. Enjoying’.

Michelle – who graduated from the University of Sydney in 2019 with a Bachelor of Engineering – became known for her ‘wobbly’ dance routine.

She infamously performed the routine at the 2012 World Junior Championships in Barcelona, ​​which went viral.

But in 2017, Michelle shared: Zodiac sign she wants to be known for more than just her signature moves.

She also said it helps her get into “good physical and mental space.”

Michelle’s warm-up dance came in for criticism after she was bombed out of the opening round of the 100-meter hurdle heat during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“People can build you up very quickly and then tear you down, but they don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes…a range of factors come into play that influence performance,” she said.