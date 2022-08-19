WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

‘Jiggling’ Michelle Jenneke flaunts her ripped abs in bikini snap

Entertainment
By Merry

‘Jiggling’ Michelle Jenneke shows off her ripped abs and toned physique in a skimpy swimsuit as she enjoys some free time in Greece

By Jimmy Briggs for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 09:23, 19 August 2022 | Updated: 09:23, 19 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian hurdler ‘wobble’ champion Michelle Jenneke drew attention on Thursday by posting a photo of herself enjoying sun-drenched Greece.

The 29-year-old is taking a well-deserved European vacation after competing in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Michelle showed off her ripped abs, toned arms and legs in the Instagram photo that captures her in a tiny bikini highlighting her fit physique.

Hurdler 'jiggling' champion Michelle Jenneke (pictured) caught the eye on Thursday by posting a photo of herself enjoying sun-drenched Greece

Hurdler ‘jiggling’ champion Michelle Jenneke (pictured) caught the eye on Thursday by posting a photo of herself enjoying sun-drenched Greece

Alongside the photo, she boldly wrote that “it’s safe to say I’m enjoying my free time.”

Many of her 550,000+ followers went wild with the sizzling photo that showed another side of the Oceania Youth Championships gold medalist.

One wrote ‘wow looks good and a well deserved break’ while another came in with ‘you deserve it. Enjoying’.

Michelle – who graduated from the University of Sydney in 2019 with a Bachelor of Engineering – became known for her ‘wobbly’ dance routine.

Michelle - who graduated from the University of Sydney in 2019 with a Bachelor of Engineering - became known for her 'wobbly' dance routine

Michelle - who graduated from the University of Sydney in 2019 with a Bachelor of Engineering - became known for her 'wobbly' dance routine

Michelle – who graduated from the University of Sydney in 2019 with a Bachelor of Engineering – became known for her ‘wobbly’ dance routine

She infamously performed the routine at the 2012 World Junior Championships in Barcelona, ​​which went viral.

But in 2017, Michelle shared: Zodiac sign she wants to be known for more than just her signature moves.

She also said it helps her get into “good physical and mental space.”

Michelle’s warm-up dance came in for criticism after she was bombed out of the opening round of the 100-meter hurdle heat during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“People can build you up very quickly and then tear you down, but they don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes…a range of factors come into play that influence performance,” she said.

Verdict: In 2017, Michelle told Stellar that she wants to be known for more than just her signature routine

Verdict: In 2017, Michelle told Stellar that she wants to be known for more than just her signature routine

Verdict: In 2017, Michelle told Stellar that she wants to be known for more than just her signature routine

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Emma Watson revives her iconic pixie cut…

Merry

Lizzie Cundy puts on a leggy display in…

Merry

Lauren Goodger spends quality time with…

Merry
1 of 3,117

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More