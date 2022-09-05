Jhoni Fernandes Da Silva: Dark theory Brazilian Newcastle cocaine diver may have been killed

Wanted man Jhoni Fernandes Da Silva (pictured), 32, is said to have been murdered by a criminal syndicate after a failed cocaine smuggling in May

A Brazilian diver and one of Australia’s most wanted men may have been killed by a crime syndicate for his failed attempt to import up to 300kg of cocaine into the country.

Jhoni Fernandes Da Silva, 32, would have to import hundreds of kilograms of cocaine into the port of Newcastle in May along with his compatriot and diver Bruno Borges.

However, Borges drowned while trying to extract the supplies from the hull of the freighter.

That led to Da Silva reportedly fleeing the scene with the body of his co-conspirator floating in the Hunter River, along with 50kg of cocaine rocks.

Now police sources have the Daily Telegram that they believe there is a significant chance that De Silva is also dead – perished as a result of the botched surgery.

That is even though police sources also believe he may have gotten away with at least part of the drug bust.

The police believe that up to 300 kg of cocaine was smuggled into the sea chest of the Argentine ship Areti. El Majuro (photo) in Newcastle harbor in May

“If you’re a decent criminal group and you’ve had arrests, you wouldn’t leave any loose ends,” a police source told the newspaper.

“Chances are they dealt with him before he could get caught and talk to us — that’s how ruthless they are.”

Officers found the body of Brazilian diver Bruno Borges (pictured) who, together with De Silva, would have been ordered to safely import the cocaine from Argentina to Australia.

Da Silva has not been seen since, with an Interpol warning issued to international law enforcement agencies last week.

It is believed that both Borges and Da Silva were part of a “well-drilled professional group” and were hired by smugglers to safely smuggle the cocaine from Argentina to the Australian coasts.

Borges was found in the water surrounded by cocaine cubes wrapped in yellow plastic. Another 54 kg of the drug was taken from the sea chest of the Argentine ship Areti. Gr Majuro.

Complications with scuba gear were reportedly the main factor behind Borges’s death when he attempted to extract the cocaine from the hull of a cargo ship.

Detectives believe the 54kg in the river was only part of the original cocaine load, which could have been as much as 300kg, most of which has still not been found.

50kg stone cocaine floated in Newcastle’s Hunter River along with Borges’ body

Borges and the cocaine were found by the police, while De Silva was nowhere to be seen. It is believed he fled the scene with a stash of drugs

Investigation into the smuggling operation by detectives has now led to the arrest of superyacht tour operator James ‘Jimmy’ Blake Blee, 62.

Blee was extradited to NSW on a flight from Cairns Airport just two days after Borges and the cocaine were discovered.

He had tried to board a flight from the city of North Queensland to Singapore but was stopped at the airport.

Police will claim he had a one-way ticket and was carrying $17,000 in cash in US dollars and another $12,000 in Australian dollars.

Australian superyacht businessman James Blee arrested after a diver died while raking in $20 million worth of cocaine has issued a cryptic apology

How the diving tragedy unfolded and the drug bust was revealed

He has been accused of importing large commercial quantities of a border-controlled drug and a large commercial drug supply, and told reporters at the airport that he “regretted the situation I find myself in.”

“I want to apologize to my friends and family for the general situation I’ve put them in right now,” Blee said at the time.

“The legal proceedings will show what the end result is and what will happen, but the fact that it has come to this I am very sorry.

“These charges are very serious and I look forward to the opportunity to appear in NSW court to clear my name.”

The case continues.