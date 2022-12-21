JFK airport taxi system hacked so drivers could skip the queue

Tech
By Jacky
Two men have been charged with conspiracy to commit computer break-ins, which carry a maximum sentence of 10 years, after hacking into the taxi system at New York’s JFK airport.

Working with Russian hackers, US citizens Daniel Abayev and Peter Leyman devised a scheme where taxi drivers would pay them to hijack the shipping system to get to the terminals first, instead of waiting in line.

