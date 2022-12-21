JFK airport taxi system hacked so drivers could skip the queue

Two men have been charged with conspiracy to commit computer break-ins, which carry a maximum sentence of 10 years, after hacking into the taxi system at New York’s JFK airport.

Working with Russian hackers, US citizens Daniel Abayev and Peter Leyman devised a scheme where taxi drivers would pay them to hijack the shipping system to get to the terminals first, instead of waiting in line.

The two men were arrested in Queens, New York, after years of carrying out the plan. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams stated that “now…these defendants face serious criminal charges for their alleged cybercrime.”

“For years, the defendants’ hacking kept honest taxi drivers from paying at JFK in the order they arrived,” Williams explained.

Port Authority Inspector General John Gay added: “This sophisticated, internationally coordinated conspiracy would target hard-working taxi drivers trying to earn an honest living.”

It is alleged that the two, along with the help of Russian-based hackers, had been carrying out their plot since at least September 2019 to September 2021.

Normally, taxi drivers must wait in a designated parking spot before the dispatch system assigns them to a specific terminal. Often they wait for hours and are shipped roughly in the order they come in.

Abayev and Leyman attempted to access the dispatch system in various ways, such as bribing operators to insert a flash drive containing malware into the system, hacking into the Wi-Fi connection, and stealing tablets used as endpoint devices.

It seems they were successful as of November 2019. Word of mouth spread among the drivers that paying $10 to the hackers would get them to the front of the line. The hackers even offered a refer-a-friend scheme under which their compensation would be waived if they recruited other drivers.

Messages between those involved have also come out, such as “I know the Pentagon is being hacked[.]. So can’t we hack the taxi industry?[?]”, which was sent to one of the hackers in Russia from Abayev.

Group chat was also used for communication between the hackers and drivers. The hackers sent the “shop open” message whenever they accessed the dispatch system, and also gave advice on how to evade detection by avoiding certain areas.

Overall, the scheme is believed to have been fraudulently obtained up to 1,000 taxi fares per day. The case is being prosecuted by the Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit within the US Attorneys Southern District of New York.