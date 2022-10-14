Jewish holidaymaker who complained about swastika in hotel bathroom told it was 'design feature' 

<!–

A Jewish holidaymaker has told of her fury after she was confronted with a swastika in a hotel bathroom she was staying in – only to be told by staff it was not meant to be offensive and was a ‘design element’.

Emily White, 33, was left rapt when she checked into the four-star Plow Inn in Marsham, Norfolk, and walked into the bathroom of her £100-a-night room where she saw the Nazi symbol on display.

The swastika was stamped into a wooden shelf which contained toilet rolls, prompting Mrs White to complain to staff.

Emily White, 33, was horrified to see a swastika in her hotel bathroom when she stayed at the Plow Inn in Marsham, Norfolk

The swastika was stamped into a wooden shelf (pictured) which contained toilet rolls, prompting Mrs White to complain to staff.

When Mrs White complained to staff at the Plow Inn in Marsham (pictured), they told her it was ‘not intended to be offensive and was a design element’

She told MailOnline: ‘I saw it in the evening when I checked in but it wasn’t until the morning that I decided to alert the staff. I wasn’t sure if they knew there was a swastika in the bathroom and what it meant.

‘I felt very angry, but what was even more sickening was the hotel’s reaction. I complained to three members of staff and they admitted they knew it was there.’

She shuddered: ‘But they justified it by saying it wasn’t meant to be offensive and was a design element after the hotel was refurbished last year.’

Mrs White, who is from Canada but has lived in east London for the past ten years, added: ‘I’m Jewish and the swastika is racist and anti-Semitic. I don’t understand why the hotel got it there and their explanation is offensive.’

Ms White (pictured) said she found the explanation given to her by staff as to why there was a swastika in the hotel bathroom “offensive”

Ms White was staying with a group of friends at the traditional country hotel after attending a wedding earlier this month.

Before leaving, she filmed one of her friends voicing her concerns to the staff, who admitted they knew about the swastika but insisted it was not in all hotel rooms.

When asked about it, one of the employees replies: ‘It is not intended for anything.’

After leaving the hotel, Ms White also complained to Booking.com, through which she booked her room, drawing their attention to the swastika and demanding an apology.

After contacting the hotel on her behalf, she was told by Booking.com that the swastika in the Plow Inn bathroom is the one associated with Indian culture and not Nazism.

Despite its links with Hitler’s regime, the swastika is originally a sacred symbol in Hinduism and a common sight in homes and temples around India.

The word swastika comes from the Sanskrit swastika, which means ‘happiness’ or ‘well-being’ and the symbol can trace its origins back almost 7,000 years.

When Mrs White complained to staff at the Plow Inn in Marsham, they told her it was 'not intended to be offensive and was a design element'

But Mrs White insisted: ‘I appreciate the cultural significance of the swastika, but regardless we are not in India. This is in a hotel in Norfolk where it has completely different connotations.

‘The hotel’s reasons for having a swastika are just nonsense. They cannot claim ignorance – everyone knows what it stands for. It should be removed immediately, but they are so unapologetic about it. To me this is active racism.’

As well as an apology, Ms White, who works as a product manager for a start-up, is now also demanding a full refund.

She said: ‘At first I just wanted an apology and for the swastika to be removed. But after hearing the hotel’s reasons, I am so angry that I also want my money back. It’s the least they can do’.

Plovkroen has been contacted for comment.