Jewellery maker documents custom orders for pieces made with the SEMEN of loved ones

A jewelry maker who makes pendants from semen powder has revealed that she keeps samples in her refrigerator and used her husband’s deposits to hone her technique.

Sculptor Amanda Booth takes requests for creations that can incorporate the body fluid – but you’ll need to provide your own sample, of course.

The Canadian-based artist documents her work on TikTokwhere she has over 188,300 followers – with one of her clips racking up over 5.8 million views.

The first step in Amanda’s process is to turn the sperm into a powder before pouring it into the correct molds to make jewelry.

In a TikTok video that has now gone viral, Amanda showed the camera some semen she had turned into powder and explained where her unusual concept came from.

She said, “So I posted a half-joke on Facebook because a long time ago someone commented on one of my TikToks asking if I’d ever…made man’s juices…into a piece before.

My team thought it was hilarious – they coined the term ‘j**** jewellery’.

“Anyway, so apparently it’s something that people want and it’s something that people have now ordered.”

She did a test with a sample her husband had “lovingly provided,” making beads for a bracelet, pendant, and ring.

Amanda shared the results and waved some impressive, unassuming looking pieces – adding that she needs one or two teaspoons of a sample to create the piece of jewelry.

Amanda has said there is little to no risk of her being exposed to an STI from wearing the jewelry and handling the samples, as infections only live in bodily fluids outside the human body for a short time.

Despite working with unusual materials, including breast milk, Amanda said she “draws the line with stools.”

Speaking about the “absolutely crazy” experience of going viral and the attention her work has received, she said a kinky couple once asked her if she’d be willing to work with urine.

“We just asked if it should be a watery day if they send something like this!”

Before going viral, Amanda said she’d had about 30 paid orders for semen and “female fluids” jewelry — a figure that has since risen.

“I’m pretty surprised we nailed j**** jewelry on the first shot,” she said in a TikTok last month. ‘The processing was easy, the coloring worked well, it baked well.’

Unsurprisingly, viewers of Amanda’s videos have many questions about her work, which she is happy to answer.

When asked if she was ever concerned about contracting a sexually transmitted infection from a sample, she said the risk was minimal.

“STDs and things like that only survive for a very short time once they are outside the body,” she explained.

“So when people send me samples, they’re technically off when they reach me.

“Even as long as we wear gloves and all that, it’ll be all right. And as long as we do our normal sterilization routine, there should be no problem.

“Once it’s processed and baked and sealed… there’s no cross-contamination or any risk of it.”

She added that the jewelry was “waterproof,” so it didn’t matter if any of the samples got wet.

Amanda also hit back at people who criticized her work and criticized the clients who made the requests.

She said, “One thing I really like about my business and my art is that I generally don’t say no to most requests.

‘Because I want to be a safe place for my customers to ask what they want.’

“…When someone first came to me with it, I didn’t really understand. My first reaction was “oh my god, that’s gross”.

“But then I kind of got into it and I kind of realized… who am I to judge?

“…I’m proud to be an artist who tries everything.”

In another clip this month, the artist admitted that she herself has suffered many convictions since the jewelry was unveiled.

However, many have rallied behind the maker.

“Personally, as long as it doesn’t harm anyone else and it brings joy to the person buying the piece from you, that’s what matters,” one user said in a comment.

Another wrote: ‘It’s great that it’s possible! Definitely a curiosity situation. That brings up the next one, if it hasn’t already been asked. What about women’s samples?’

Elsewhere, a third added: ‘I didn’t think it was gross, my first thought was: huh…didn’t know it would pulverize…interesting! Keep it up!’

Amanda explained that she initially started making jewelry as a form of therapy and began experimenting with processing ashes after a friend’s child died.

She said, “My whole business started by accident. I started making earrings and ended up working with clay as an important therapy for myself.

“Last September, I had a friend who tragically lost her son and asked if I could make her memorial jewelry from his ashes.

“I was super nervous, but I couldn’t say no. When I posted about it, I got more memorial requests for people grieving their lost loved ones and pets.

“Another friend thought if I could do that I could do breast milk and asked if I could try it, so I researched and experimented and finally found out.”

Amanda told Shame she has to work with the semen quickly, before the smell becomes overbearing.

“Fresh samples are one thing, but when they’ve been in the mail for a while, I mean… it smells like semen, you know what I mean?” she said.

She added: ‘We process them at the end of the day, otherwise we’ll be in the scent all day and it’s just…never do that again’.

Amanda told the outlet that most of her customers are based in the US and she asks people to seal the sample in a container and double wrap it.