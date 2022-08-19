Jewellery-loving Tyson Fury bids £25,000 to buy ‘biggest’ gold crucifix to stop it being melted down

Jewelery-loving boxer Tyson Fury is preparing for a £25,000 auction bid to buy the largest gold crucifix in the UK to prevent it from being melted down.

The gypsy king, 34, says he is willing to put the money on the nine-carat 9-inch-long cross to salvage it from the “scrap pile” and add it to his collection of flashy jewelry.

Andreo Montanino, 33, originally bought the crucifix necklace from Birmingham’s Jewelery Quarter in memory of his late grandmother, who was a devout Roman Catholic and would have thought it sacrilege to allow such an item to collapse.

He hoped the “special” piece would catch the attention of sports stars like Fury or Anthony Joshua, who both expressed their religious beliefs, when he revealed he would be selling it next month.

And the heavyweight champion, a Christian, said on Thursday he would step in to make a £25,000 bid to save the piece of jewelry when it goes up for auction at Hansons Auctioneers.

It is a 9 carat gold belcher chain with 28 13 mm links, one of which is marked ‘Sheffield 1997 JH & S’ and weighs a total of 1145 grams.

Fury wrote on Instagram: “Don’t know who this belongs to but saw it online. I’ll give it £25,000 to save it from the scrap heap.’

Hansons Auctioneers shared the comment, adding: ‘We are delighted that the legend that is Tyson Fury is willing to purchase this beautiful gold cross and necklace to save it from being demolished.’

Helen Smith, head of jewelery at Hansons, said: ‘Tyson Fury would be perfect as he is a devout Christian.

“Like Andreo’s grandmother, he would appreciate the item’s religious significance and symbolism.”

Andreo, also a senior buyer at Hansons, from Trowell, Nottinghamshire, said: ‘My grandmother would have liked the idea of ​​the chain being demolished.

‘She was very religious, a Roman Catholic who came from Italy.

“She believed that objects like this one, Jesus on the cross, were sacred and should be treated with the utmost respect.

“I lost her about 18 months ago. She was in her eighties. As soon as I saw that cross, it reminded me of her.

“I had to buy it for Grandma. I had to keep it from melting. I was in the right place at the right time.

“I found it at a bullion place where people send gold to be scrapped and items are usually processed quickly.

“That was three months ago. Now I hope putting it up for auction will help me find someone who will cherish it.

“Because it’s so special, a showpiece, it would work well if it was worn around the neck of a famous boxer on the walk to the ring, someone like Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua.

“It’s perfect for a sportsman, celebrity or someone from the music world who likes to make a big statement, say a rapper.

“I see it on a show like MTV’s Cribs or being bought by a famous basketball player or NFL player.

‘I really hope it finds a good home, because that’s what Grandma would have wanted.

“She lived in Peterborough and was deeply involved with the Italian community and the Catholic Church.

“I remember she bought a statue for her church. Religious icons were important to her.

“She was a wonderful grandmother and as the first of her four grandchildren, I had to do her good.

‘It would be interesting to know who originally ordered the cross. No one I’ve shown it to has ever seen anything like it.

“I think it could be the largest chain of its kind in the UK.”

In this file photo, taken in April, Britain’s Tyson Fury (R) is celebrating after knocking out Britain’s Dillian Whyte in the sixth round to win their WBC heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium in west London

Mrs Smith added: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this, or as big as this, and we may never see anything like it again.

“It’s extra special. The chain links are huge and high quality craftsmanship has gone into creating the iconic religious images of the crucifix.

“I think it’s great that Andreo bought this to honor his grandmother. It certainly deserves to get a guy who excels in sports or an important celebrity around the neck.

Gold is currently rising in value, so it’s also a good investment.

“It deserves to be left intact – not melted down to scrap. Let’s hope we can save it for posterity – and for Andreo’s grandmother.’

The hefty cross and chain, which together weigh about 1.5 kg, will go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers on September 22.