Jewell sparkles with rapid hundred after Rogers’ maiden five-wicket haul

Tasmania 2 for 221 (Jewell 126*, McDermott 71) beat South Australia 220 (Carey 59, Rogers 5-32) by eight wickets

Tasmania opened their domestic season with a crushing eight-wicket Marsh Cup win over South Australia, thanks to a massive opening partnership between Caleb Jewell and Ben McDermott.

The pair took 198 for the first wicket as Tasmania swept past South Australia’s 220 to take a bonus point win in Brisbane with 17.1 overs to spare.

Jewell, the 25-year-old southpaw, punished bowling from the get-go, reaching his century with just 71 balls, eventually finishing undefeated at 126 in a 97-ball knockout. He crashed 20 limits and a six in a career-best score.

McDermott was equally confident in scoring 71 before being caught on the edge of Ben Manenti’s bowling alley to end his 90-ball innings.

The game was basically over like a game by the time McDermott was fired with the openers scoring a heady 6.6 per over. Offspinner Manenti went on to take Tasmania skipper Jordan Silk for just 7 while earning 2 for 44 against his former team.

It was a very different experience at Allan Border Field for a South Australian side who won their own bonus points against Queensland on Monday.

Previously, Tom Rogers played with the ball when the Redbacks found hitting a very different proposition. He enjoyed considerable movement both off the field and in the air to finish with career best figures of 5 for 32 from 10 challenging overs.

He cheaply knocked out Jake Weatherald and South Australia skipper Travis Head, as well as top scorer Alex Carey.

Australian Test wicketkeeper Carey seemed confident in placing half a century, but fell for 59 of 45 deliveries. Nathan McSweeney (29), Jake Lehmann (34) and Monday’s Player of the Match Manenti (20) all contributed, but the Redbacks’ innings lasted only 44.1 overs.