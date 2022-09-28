Jewell sparkles with rapid hundred after Rogers’ maiden five-wicket haul
Tasmania 2 for 221 (Jewell 126*, McDermott 71) beat South Australia 220 (Carey 59, Rogers 5-32) by eight wickets
The pair took 198 for the first wicket as Tasmania swept past South Australia’s 220 to take a bonus point win in Brisbane with 17.1 overs to spare.
Jewell, the 25-year-old southpaw, punished bowling from the get-go, reaching his century with just 71 balls, eventually finishing undefeated at 126 in a 97-ball knockout. He crashed 20 limits and a six in a career-best score.
McDermott was equally confident in scoring 71 before being caught on the edge of Ben Manenti’s bowling alley to end his 90-ball innings.
The game was basically over like a game by the time McDermott was fired with the openers scoring a heady 6.6 per over. Offspinner Manenti went on to take Tasmania skipper Jordan Silk for just 7 while earning 2 for 44 against his former team.
It was a very different experience at Allan Border Field for a South Australian side who won their own bonus points against Queensland on Monday.
Australian Test wicketkeeper Carey seemed confident in placing half a century, but fell for 59 of 45 deliveries. Nathan McSweeney (29), Jake Lehmann (34) and Monday’s Player of the Match Manenti (20) all contributed, but the Redbacks’ innings lasted only 44.1 overs.
Tasmania has omitted former Test paceman Jackson Bird from the lineup for a second game in Brisbane on Friday, this time against Queensland.