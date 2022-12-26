Jeweled locks are predicted to be ‘the biggest hair trend’ in 2023

Groomers have been created to help, including Straand’s BlingBling machine.

The hairstyle involves pressing precious stones into your hair in a scattered manner.

Jeweled locks have become popular again thanks to viral TikTok videos

Jeweled locks are back in a big way, and according to TikTok, they will be dominating hair trends throughout 2023.

Straand Hair saw the trend coming and launched its BlingBling machine before Christmas, only to sell out in days with one added to an aspiring tastemaker’s cart every 25 minutes.

The machine helps attach the diamonds to the hair effortlessly and without causing damage and is back in stock in time for the new year.

The Y2K-era jeweled hair trend is back, this time it’s gone viral on TikTok.

“This is the hottest party and festival style ever, it’s perfect for summer, I’m just obsessed,” one woman wrote in a video showing off the trend.

Influencer Jacquie Alexander showed off her BlingBling machine the moment it arrived and seemed delighted with the results.

She smiled as she added the first diamond and continued to sprinkle them through her blonde locks.

“I think this is something you could do with someone else, doing it with yourself is a bit difficult because I don’t know where I’ve put them,” he admitted.

At first, she was anxious because she looked like a “trash rat” with trash in her hair, but she had her partner add more gems to “make it look more intentional.”

In a follow-up video, she strokes her hair to show off the gems and looks thrilled with the results.

Gemmed locks are predicted to be one of the biggest hair trends of 2023.

Despite their initial concerns, fans of the young woman were in awe of the hair transformation.

“This hair is a kill,” said one woman.

While others said it made her ‘look like a fairy’.

‘The stones look lovely in your hair. I’m jealous because they would look even better on mine,” another said in a rare backhanded compliment.

He took the gems to a concert and said they stayed on all night.

His video was viewed more than 120 thousand times.

They brush out and can be added to any hairstyle, according to Straand.

Another influencer, who posts under lifeof_Georgia, also showed off the gems before the concert, choosing silver from the four colors in the package.

“Honestly, I’m obsessed with this,” she said, stamping the gems into her hair.

‘I don’t know when to stop.’

And people were just as interested in her gem-adorned locks.

‘I need that gem machine,’ wrote one woman.

They are also super easy to apply, and can be done by yourself or with a friend. One woman said that her boyfriend helped her with them.

Georgia was so obsessed with the machine that she made a second video, adding them to her hair for an “everyday look.”

“Bury me in this, I’m not even going to a concert today, I just wanted gems in my hair,” she said.

The machine has been described as: ‘The ultimate accessory for you in this brilliant season’.

It sells for $29 and is available online now, after selling out days after release before Christmas.