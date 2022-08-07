Jewel reveals her tour bus caught on fire and that ‘everybody is safe’

Some scary moments for four-time nominated singer-songwriter Jewel on the Am Gold Tour.

On Saturday, August 6, her tour bus caught fire while parked in a hotel parking lot.

“We had a full bus fire,” the singer-songwriter said in a video shared to TikTok and Instagram, before adding: “No one was hurt, it happened on an off day.”

Scary: Jewel took to social media and revealed that her tour bus caught fire while parked at a hotel before her band was due to play Red Rock Amphitheater in Denver on Saturday

“The fire department has come, everyone is safe,” the Utah resident (née Jewel Kilcher), 48, continued in the clip, which she wrote in the corn of the post: “Thank you firefighters and department!!!”

It turned out that the hotel reception staff had warned the bus driver that flames had been spotted in the bus.

The bus driver was able to rescue a vintage guitar and amplifier from the vehicle.

‘Our bus driver is a hero at saving vintage stuff!’ wrote the Who Will Save Your Soul star in the video.

All safe: In a social media video, the singer-songwriter revealed it was a ‘full bus fire’ but thankfully ‘no one was injured’ and that ‘it happened on an off day’

Major damage: A photo in the video showed the extent of damage in the bus

Quick action: It turns out that the hotel reception staff warned the bus driver about flames in the vehicle

“That ends well, that ends well,” she concluded, before playfully teasing, “But what about these bulls***.”

Jewel has been on the Am Gold Tour since June with Train, Blues Traveler, Thunderstorm Artis and Will Anderson.

Their next show after the fiery accident was Saturday night at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, Colorado.

The singer and her band eventually made it to the show, the final of the tour, but the concert was postponed due to lightning strikes.

Finally, the fireworks disappeared into the sky and they made their way onto the stage for their show.

Acknowledgments: Utah resident thanked firefighters and the fire service for putting out the fire

Brave: The bus driver was able to rescue a vintage guitar and amplifier from the vehicle

Hero of the Day: Jewel called the bus driver “a hero; for storing the musical equipment

Jewel skyrocketed to the mainstream music scene with the release of her debut studio album, Pieces Of You (1995), which became one of the best-selling debuts of all time, certified 12 times platinum.

The lead single, Who Will Save Your Soul, peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. The next two singles You Were Meant For Me and Foolish Games reached number two on the Hot 100.

She would break with her folk-oriented sound for a more dance-pop vibe, with electronic arrangements with her fifth studio album 0304, which scored a number one hit with Serve the Ego.

Jewel changed things again and released her first country album, Perfectly Clear (2008). It debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top Country Albums, largely behind the singles Stronger Woman, I Do and Til It Feels Like Cheating.

Most recently, the singer released her thirteenth studio album, Freewheelin’ Woman, last April. The lead single, Dancing Slow, features American rock band Train, who supported her on their AM Gold Tour that kicked off in June and just concluded with the show in Denver on August 6.