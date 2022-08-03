Jettisoned ex-Yankee Joey Gallo admits he felt ‘like a piece of s***’ in New York due to criticism

Joey Gallo’s time with the New York Yankees came to a merciful end on Tuesday when the struggling outfielder was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor-league pitcher Clayton Beeter.

And judging by his pre-trade interview with NJ.com28-year-old Gallo was perfectly ready to leave after feeling a “piece of shit” about his performance.

“I’m not going out on the street,” he told Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media. “I don’t really want to show my face here too much.”

Joey Gallo has always struggled with strikeouts and led the majors last season, but he also had a league-high 111 walks for the year. This season, however, his running speed has dropped from 16.2 percent to 14.7 percent, while his strikeout rate has risen to a dismal 38.8 percent.

Some fans ridiculed Gallo by comparing him to some of the game’s top hitters, such as Ichiro

Gallo’s reticence is understandable. Since the Texas Rangers traded to New York before the 2021 deadline in a celebrated move, the right fielder’s offensive production has taken a complete nosedive.

Criticism followed, of course, but also encouragement from players and fans alike.

“If you don’t feel sorry for Joey Gallo, you don’t have a heart,” tweeted one Yankees supporter.

Gallo’s response to the encouragement has been mixed.

“I feel like a piece of shit, honestly,” he said. ‘I remember playing here with the Rangers, watching’ [Yankees] get booed off the field and think, ‘Holy s**t! I feel sorry for that man.’ Now it’s me. I appreciate people reaching out, but it makes me feel like I’m a problem.’

While he actually spoke to NJ.com before Tuesday’s deal, Gallo resigned himself to his fate and discussed the Yankees as if they were all his former teammates.

“I’m really going to miss this team, miss these guys,” Gallo said. “It’s going to be very hard to leave these guys. We had a lot of fun. We are a very close-knit group. But going further is part of the job. I’m ready.’

The criticism of Gallo was not new this season. While wrestling more than 58 games with the Yankees in 2021, the Nevada native had to deal with everything from his discipline at the record to the way he dressed for the games.

“Take Joey Gallo, for instance, who I’m told would put his uniform out piece by piece in front of his locker before getting dressed, then strip if the fit wasn’t right,” veteran baseball writer Bob Klapisch wrote for NJ. com last October. “Sometimes this happened more than once before the slugger was ready to go out on the field.

“Obviously Gallo is a headstrong guy. And everyone is entitled to their rituals. But couple these habits with an average of .160 as a Yankee with a strikeout ratio of nearly 50% in the only pennant race of his career,” Klapisch continued. ‘A scout asked me rhetorically, ‘Does anyone there do background checks?’ [with the Yankees]? The implication, of course, is that Gallo was – and is – not a match for this market.’

When seeing that fragment on Twitter, Gallo gave his reaction to the media criticism.

“Me: literally get dressed,” Gallo tweeted. “Media: Yeah, that’s why he sucks.”

