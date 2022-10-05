Jett Kenny flaunts his lean physique and rippling muscles

<!–

Jett Kenny showed off his bulging muscles as he posed shirtless on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Ironman wore nothing but white shorts that hung low on his skinny hips and showed his ripped abs as he basked in the sun by the water.

He completed his look with a white cap worn backwards and captioned the images, “Have some more, ’cause why not.”

Of course, Jett is no stranger to a sassy shirtless photo.

He recently went one step further, revealing a little more than he bargained for when he posed for a bathroom selfie after cupping therapy.

In the photo shared on Instagram, the hunk was seen sporting the painful-looking spots on his back, before showing a crush on his peach-colored bum.

“Does this make me an athlete?” he boldly captioned the image.

Jett did not explain the reasons for his treatment or provide further details about his cupping session.

Cupping therapy is a form of alternative medicine, originated in China, in which a local suction is created on the skin by applying heated cups.

It comes after the hunky star showed off his Adonis-esque physique during an outdoor workout.

Jett emphasized his very muscular torso while lifting weights in his front yard.

He flexed his abs on the washboard for an Instagram thirst trap as he went shirtless in just dark gray sweatpants.