Jetstar plane flying from Melbourne to Bali turns around around 4.5 hours after communication error

Post-Christmas vacation plans for hundreds of frustrated Jetstar passengers are in shambles after their plane was forced to turn around mid-flight due to a “miscommunication” error.

JQ35 was packed with tourists from Bali when the plane left Melbourne airport on Tuesday night after a five-hour delay.

Four hours after the flight, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner had reached the other side of the country near Broome at the top end of Western Australia when it was forced to turn around and return to Melbourne.

Indonesian authorities denied the plane permission to land in Denpasar because the decision to switch to a larger plane to cope with travel demand over the Christmas/New Year period had not been approved.

At least 600 travelers have been inconvenienced, including 300 travelers stranded in Bali due to the non-arrival of JQ35.

Jetstar apologized to the affected passengers as the airline launched an urgent review to ensure the fiasco never happens again.

Upset travelers didn’t hold back, expressing their outrage over the “Christmas nightmare” with some vowing never to fly Jetstar again.

“Thank you Jetstar for the worst travel experience of my life,” one man tweeted.

“After canceling our original flight, delaying the second, and then returning to Melb just an hour before landing, the staff were unresponsive and unhelpful.

‘Genuinely shocking service. Never more.’

He later added: “They had to change a bigger plane, but they forgot to notify the Indonesian authorities.” Therefore, they revoked the permission to land. A gigantic fucking that we have to pay for.

The passenger was among hundreds of passengers on a booked flight scheduled to leave Melbourne at 4:45pm on Wednesday.

‘There are no coupons, only the lucky passengers got a hotel. We’ve been screwed three times in the space of 48 hours. The incompetence and insincerity of the staff is the icing on the cake,” he tweeted.

He was not the only frustrated passenger.

‘Thanks for ruining our family vacation tonight, Jetstar. Half of our family can travel tomorrow and half can’t,” Sam McCully posted on Facebook.

Jetstar has released a review as to why the decision was made to change the flight to a larger aircraft.

Another revealed that some travelers expressed their frustration and insulted the Jetstar staff.

“Most of the holiday-goers who had already been severely disrupted several times were upset and perplexed how a flight could get to 80 percent and be denied landing,” he said. news.com.au.

“This confusion was shared by staff and many said they had never heard of this happening.”

“I was sitting next to a pilot who was part of the Bali crew (to captain a flight back to Perth) and he said he had never heard of this before.

Jetstar confirmed that the flight was changed to a larger Boeing 787 aircraft to carry more customers over the Christmas holiday period.

“Unfortunately, due to a miscommunication, the change to a larger aircraft was not approved by the local regulator in Indonesia,” a spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

“As soon as we realized it, the flight returned to Melbourne and we have booked passengers on a flight later today.

We know this has been an extremely frustrating experience for customers and we sincerely apologize for what happened.

“While customers wait for their new flight, we provide them with hotel rooms and meal vouchers, and will cover the additional costs of transportation to the airport.

‘To thank customers for their patience, we will also be reaching out to provide them with a $200 travel voucher.

“We have begun a review to understand how the miscommunication occurred so we can prevent it from happening again.”