Jetstar passengers stranded at Tokyo’s Narita airport trying to get back to Australia

For the second time in two weeks, a group of Jetstar passengers trying to get to Australia has been stranded and left hungry for days at a Japanese airport.

The last stranded group landed at Tokyo’s main Narita airport on Sunday for what was supposed to be a short layover before boarding a flight to the Gold Coast that evening.

They are still there after Jetstar canceled their original connecting flight and a replacement flight Monday.

The rescheduled flight was set to depart Monday at 9 p.m. local time, but Jetstar sent a text at 5:15 p.m. to warn the desperate group that it had been canceled indefinitely, dooming them to a second night in the terminal.

They have been forced to sleep in airport lounges and almost forage for food, while transit passengers in Japan are not allowed to leave the terminal where they landed.

Japan’s strict Covid rules mean that only travelers with a negative test taken within 72 hours of arrival and those with an approved visa are allowed to enter the country.

“Gate 26 has become our home,” Victorian Judy Jenkins told the Today Show on Tuesday.

“We tried to transfer to another terminal, but were told not to leave.

“Now we’re starting day three with no news from Jetstar that we’re going anywhere.”

The passengers say Monday they were told their replacement flight had been canceled at a time that was too late to eat from the shops

By the time Jetstar notified passengers that Monday’s flight had been cancelled, the group of 16, including a toddler, said they had no food options.

“It was too late to go to the shops at that point because they were closed at the time, so our bellies were pretty big,” said Ms. Jenkins.

Fortunately, the airport staff took pity on them and sent them two minute noodles, sandwiches and bottled water around midnight.

A Jetstar spokesperson told NCA Newswire that lightning strikes caused the fight’s initial cancellation.

It’s a long wait for the passengers who canceled two different flights to Australia

On Sunday, Jetstar tried to get the group on an alternative flight to Australia via Singapore, but not all succeeded.

Teejay Hoch told the Today Show that he went to Australia with his wife Krysta to attend his best friend’s wedding.

“It’s been very hard,” he said.

“He’s been my best buddy for 20 years and it’s two days of Jetstar’s negligence.

“I don’t know why I’m getting emotional, but it’s been taken from us without any responsibility or responsibility from them.”

Jetstar has booked the passengers for a 9 p.m. flight, which the passengers anxiously hope will take off without a hitch.

The airline has also provided food, meal vouchers, water and blankets to the castaways at the airport.

“We have apologized to passengers and our team is working hard to get them on their way as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.

Passengers who also flew Jetstar to the Gold Coast were stranded at the same airport for 24 hours at the end of August.

Australian Gordon Knight told Daily Mail Australia that the airline had abandoned them as they slept on the floor, on a table and arranged uncomfortably over armchairs.

Jetstar said it has provided passengers with food and other essentials as their long wait continues

‘We were left to our own devices. I didn’t sleep, the combination of frustration and taking care of our bags kept me up all night,” he said.

He disputed Jetstar’s claims that the passengers were offered meal and accommodation vouchers.

“They sent us an email saying they would refund our food if we kept our receipts, but it was about $35,” Mr Knight said.

Thousands of Australians have also been stranded in Bali in recent days after Jetstar canceled a large number of flights.