Jetstar passengers left without food and water overnight at Tokyo Narita Airport after flight issue

More than two dozen Australian travelers were stranded overnight in a Tokyo airport without food or water after their Jetstar flight was cancelled.

Gordon Knight was one of the passengers who was abandoned at Narita International Airport in Japan on Sunday evening when the JQ12 flight to the Gold Coast was delayed for 24 hours.

“About 25 Australians are stuck at Narita Airport due to canceled Jetstar flight JQ0012,” he tweeted, with a photo of passengers standing around the airport.

“Due to Covid restrictions, we are not allowed to leave the airport or enter hotels. We have no food, water or bedding. We would appreciate help.’

In total, Mr Knight and his partner, who had just undergone leg surgery, spent more than 32 hours at the airport.

Japan’s strict Covid rules mean that only travelers with a negative test taken within 72 hours of arrival and those with an approved visa are allowed to enter the country.

Self-employed travelers are not allowed to enter the country and only tourists who participate in organized tours are allowed to enter the country.

Mr Knight said he and fellow passengers were forced to sleep on the floor or seats they had set up in a locked area of ​​the airport.

“Someone was sleeping on a table, someone was sleeping on the floor,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

“We made a bed out of two armchairs for my partner, which wasn’t ideal given her recent surgery – it was probably the worst thing she could do to sleep over two chairs.”

As it was late at night all the shops were closed meaning there was nothing to eat or drink.

He said there was a bathroom, but the taps were not easy to drink from and they had no cups, and a vending machine nearby took only Japanese coins.

‘We were left to our own devices. I didn’t sleep, the combination of frustration and taking care of our bags kept me up all night,” he said.

Many had to sleep on the floor or put chairs and tables together

Mr Knight said there was a young woman traveling alone who was too nervous to go to sleep, and there were also children who were forced to sleep at the airport.

He said a security guard came twice throughout the night to check on the group, but otherwise they were left alone.

The traveler also disputed Jetstar’s claims that the passengers were offered meal and accommodation vouchers.

“They sent us an email saying they would refund our food if we kept our receipts, but it was about $35,” Mr Knight said.

Three Japanese flight attendants had to figure out what to do with the group of abandoned passengers, he added.

Mr. Knight, who speaks some Japanese, said he could hear their panicked conversations about bringing the group some Starbucks.

He said the ground crew said they would look for some pillows and blankets, but they weren’t there.

They tried to get food from the plane, but access to the plane was blocked at the time.

“Jetstar was supposed to bring us breakfast in the morning, but they didn’t show,” said Mr. Knight.

“We had to wait for the pubs to open at 8 and then I started the day with two cans of beer.”

In another cruel twist, Mr. Knight learned that Terminal 1 had beds and showers, but they were stuck in Terminal 3.

“There was just a lack of foresight on the part of management,” he said, referring to the airline’s recent flight delays and cancellations.

“They must have known that a Jetstar flight wouldn’t leave on time in the end. They should have had a supply of water bottles, pillows and blankets and no one in senior management thought of doing that – they didn’t even show up.”

Mr Knight and his fellow travelers were finally able to board a flight back to Australia Monday evening and landed on Tuesday morning.

He and his partner then got a direct flight from the Gold Coast to Melbourne, but still had a three-hour drive to Gippsland.

He has since opened a complaints procedure about his experience with the airline.

Jetstar apologized for the delay they said was due to a technical problem with the plane

“I really want to help them and tell them what happened and how they can improve,” he said.

A Jetstar spokesperson said the 24-hour delay was due to the plane’s late arrival due to a ‘technical problem’ found before it left Australia.

“We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused,” the spokesperson said.

All customers were offered accommodation and meal vouchers and for customers who no longer wanted to fly, there was also the option of a full refund.

“Unfortunately, some customers traveling through Japan from other countries were unable to exit the airport due to Japan’s COVID requirements to enter the country, including providing a negative PCR test.

“We are working with Narita Airport to determine how we can better accommodate transiting passengers during disruptions like this.”