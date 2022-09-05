Jetstar passengers Bali: Journalist Carly Douglas details nightmare holiday after flights delayed

Thousands of Australians are stranded in Bali after a week of cancellations and delays at Jetstar.

Flights have been canceled every day since early September, and up to 4,000 people are reported to have been trapped on the holiday island.

Journalist Carly Douglas is one of them and tells what happened hour by hour.

Despite a bit of Bali belly, some lost money, sunburn and a few hangovers, my girls trip to Bali last week went off without a hitch.

But when it came to flying home, it was anything but.

Journalist Carly Douglas (front) and friends in Bali before Jetstar flight was delayed after major cancellations

Several Jetstar flights have been canceled and delayed since early September due to technical issues. Pictured are two Jetstar passengers in Bali

Along with hundreds of other Aussies, my five friends and I had delayed our 12:45pm flight from Denpasar to Melbourne on Sunday afternoon for over six hours.

Our complaints are dwarfed by the week-long delays that some passengers on Jetstar flights between Bali and Australia are currently experiencing.

During our long wait at the airport on Sunday, I recorded a few horror stories of frustrated passengers.

Saturday 9 pm:

Notification that our Jetstar flight home from Bali was delayed by two hours.

Sunday 7.30 am:

Luckily I have a responsible friend who checked the Jetstar app and saw another two hours delay. No notification came through.

Sunday 11 am:

Time to rebook our taxis to the airport; another delay. But still no notification.

The nightlife might be good in Bali (pictured), but not if you’re stuck there if you want to go back to Australia

Sunday 2 p.m.:

Arrive at the airport.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused,” reads our $10 refreshment voucher – redeemable at select airport food stores.

The waiting begins.

Sunday 4 pm:

Frustrated by another 45 minutes delay, my friend shows me an Instagram post from Channel 7 presenter Jacqui Felgate, with a message from a Jetstar passenger that their flight will be canceled on September 1.

“Now our flights have been canceled again and they are flying at 10:35 pm on Tuesday evening, but flights are canceled every day,” it reads.

“I have epilepsy, my medication is up on Tuesday.”

“It’s such a stressful time.”

A text message (pictured) from Jetstar to tell the recipient their flight is delayed

Speaking to about a dozen people at the airport — many of whom are unusually willing to speak their minds to a journalist harassing them for comment — they say they’re tired of it.

Meagan Mulder and her family, who had enjoyed a trip with 60 friends and family, say everything went smoothly until it was time to fly home.

An email from Jetstar about a flight delay

“We had 12 friends who were on the midnight flight last night, their flight was cancelled, they can’t get another flight for seven people until Friday this week, so they had to get more accommodation and everything,” she said, as her exhausted children listened in.

“We have three more friends who were able to catch a flight to Brisbane on Tuesday, a layover in Brisbane and fly to Melbourne the next day, so they’ll be home on Wednesday.”

She explained that another four friends were forced to book flights with another airline and had to spend more than $10,000 to make a detour to Kuala Lumpur.

“It’s seven hours late for us, but we’re coming home.”

5 p.m.:

I saw a Jetstar pilot walking through the airport, I ask him about the delays.

Several issues are causing the cancellations and delays, including technical problems with the planes and staff shortages, he said.

Then a comment from a flight crew member appears on Ms. Felgate’s post that three planes have been taken out of play completely due to technical issues and that some engineers were on strike.

While chatting with more passengers, some of whom had fallen to the ground, it was revealed that reports of the multiple delays had not come through via email or text and that they had already been waiting at the airport for hours.

Others wondered why passengers were informed of the delay so late when Jetstar was aware of the problems with the planes.

Channel 7 host Jacqui Felgate posted this on social media about what’s happening in Bali

A Jetstar flight delay from Bali to Melbourne is highlighted in a social media post

6:00 PM:

Due to retirement but it looks like it will take a little longer than expected.

A frustrated passenger, Pauline, tries to block her young children’s ears as she voices her opinion about the airline.

She has been trying to fly home from Bali for two days after she lost her grandfather on Friday.

Passengers stranded in Bali or had to wait hours for their flight after poor communication from the airline

I’m exhausted. I just fucking wanna go home,” she said as she lined up to board the plane.

‘We have to go home. And to top it all off, my grandfather passed away on Friday,” she said.

“All flights are sold out, delayed, cancelled, we’ve been trying to get on the flight since Friday.”

Pauline’s brother, who was also due to fly home, had canceled his flight.

“My brother has been delayed a few times. Flights cancelled, delayed several times,” she said.

Aerial drone view of Sanur Beach, Bali, Indonesia. Thousands of Australians are stranded on the holiday island

“Hopefully he gets a flight in the morning. Two days delay for him.’

Kylie, who is traveling with her young children and husband, also tells me that they were only made aware of the first two hours of delay and struggled to find more information online.

“The most frustrating thing was that we didn’t hear anything about three of the delays, no information, no updates. You couldn’t even find the information online,” she said.

6.45 pm:

When she ran into Meagan and her family, including her seven-year-old son with a seriously grumpy face while holding his neck pillow, she said she had read the comments on Ms Felgate’s post.

Among the hundreds of comments, many of Jetstar passengers stranded in Bali or had family and friends stranded, people asked why passengers didn’t have travel insurance.

“Everyone has travel insurance and yes, they (their friends) will eventually be credited, but there were no flights to board at all.”

19:00:

A man sitting next to me on the flight tells me about an 80-year-old man he met at the airport.

He was overwhelmed with emotion after not being informed of his flight changes.

He doesn’t want to speak officially, but he is visibly furious that an elderly man has been given little information or assistance about the cancellation and delay of his flight.

Chatter can be heard from passengers in the surrounding seats about never flying Jetstar to Bali again.

Frustrated Australians have been airing at Jetstar since the troubles started late last week

2 o’clock:

Touch!

But we’re not off the run yet.

Asked to remain in our seats while the airline contacts Canberra officials about an in-flight incident, passengers become annoyed.

Flight attendants look very nervous as a bunch of confused, single-wearing Aussies calming their small children with braided hair, shaking their heads and playing a guessing game about what happened.

I ask a couple behind me if they want to fly with Jetstar to Bali again.

“No chance,” she said.

“We should have flown with Garuda.”

A flight attendant, expressing his frustration at the delay, tells the woman behind me to fly to Bali with another airline next time.

He said a child developed a rash during the flight and that Canberra authorities should be contacted before disembarking.

And then finally, at 3 am – 10 am after our original arrival time – we get off the plane.

We were the lucky ones though – we managed to get on a flight the same day.

Flights between Australia and Bali canceled every day in September due to technical issues

Thousands of Australians have been stranded in Bali after a week of Jetstar overnight flights were canceled and several more delayed.

Since early September, flights between Australia and Bali have been canceled every day due to technical issues and staff shortages.

Neil Mitchell picked up the story Monday morning, reporting on 3AW that somewhere between 1,000 and 4,000 people are trapped in Bali.

A Jetstar spokesperson confirmed that some flights between Australia and the Balinese capital Denpasar had been cancelled.

“Unfortunately, we have had to cancel some services between Australia and Denpasar due to technical requirements,” they said.

“Our sincere apologies for the frustration and inconvenience this disruption has caused our customers.

“Our teams are looking at every option to get passengers on their way as quickly as possible, including seats on Qantas flights and ad hoc services where possible.

‘A flight credit or refund will also be available to passengers who no longer want to travel.’

When I got home at 5 this morning, I can’t say I would be too tempted to jump on another Jetstar flight to Bali again.