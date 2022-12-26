Jetstar launches Boxing Day sales with domestic and international flights on sale starting at $39

An Australian discount airline has announced some great deals for those looking for a post-Christmas getaway.

Jetstar has revealed its Boxing Day flight sale, with domestic fares starting at just $39.

International fares are on sale as low as $175.

Over 80,000 domestic and international fares are available at lower fares, with travel dates available from mid-January to mid-September 2023.

Jetstar has revealed its Boxing Day flight sale, with airfare starting at $39 (file image)

Here is how to book * Click on the Jetstar website * Click on ‘Boxing Day Sale’ on the main page * A list of flight deals will appear with domestic flights at the top and foreign travel deals at the bottom * Alternatively, you can manually select where you want to depart and arrive and choose the specific date just above the list of offers on the sale page * Toggle the price filter to find the cheapest airfare * These offers include Sydney to Ballina for $39, Melbourne to Gold Coast for $44, Brisbane to Cairns for $79, Hobart to Adelaide for $79 and Sydney to Ayers Rock for $99 *If international travel is your style, flights from Sydney to Auckland start at $175, flights to Japan start from $295, and Melbourne to Honolulu (pictured) are as low as $229 *Jetstar Boxing Day sale ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27

Jetstar said the travel dates give customers “something to look forward to in the new year.”

But there’s a problem: the 48-hour offer will end at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, unless it runs out earlier.

Some of the bargains that travelers can expect to buy are $39 flights from Sydney to Ballina Byron, and $79 flights from Brisbane to Cairns.

Those looking to travel from Hobart to Adelaide can do so from the low price of $79, and fares from Sydney to Ayers Rock are on a special offer of $99.

If international travel is more your style, flights from Sydney to Auckland start at the bargain price of $175, and flights to Ho Chi Minh City are discounted by $195.

Flights to Japan start as low as $295, and Melbourne to Honolulu is as low as $229.

Jetstar encourages customers to check government travel requirements before booking their vacation, just in case.

Meanwhile, the airline also added two new Airbus A321neo LR (NEO) aircraft that landed in Australia on Sunday to its growing fleet.

The airline has more than 80,000 domestic and international fares up for grabs at lower fares (Honolulu in Hawaii pictured)

If international travel is your style, flights from Sydney to Auckland start at $175, flights to Japan start from $295, and Melbourne to Honolulu (pictured) are as low as $229

The aircraft flew in formation from the Airbus factory in Hamburg, Germany, stopping in Bangalore and Perth on the way to Melbourne.

The NEOs are the third and fourth aircraft in Jetstar’s A321neo LR fleet, which will grow to 18 by mid-2024.

The longer-range, fuel-efficient aircraft allows Jetstar to offer more capacity and lower fares to more destinations, it said in a statement.

The new NEOs will begin taking customers this week to some of Jetstar’s most popular destinations, including Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Bali.

Next June, the NEOs will also fly non-stop from Sydney to Rarotonga, Jetstar’s newest international route, announced last month.

The plane also features wider seats, larger overhead bins, in-flight USB charging and quieter engines.