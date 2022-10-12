Jetstar flight chaos as two passengers brawl

A Jetstar passenger revealed how she thought ‘we were going to die’

Terrifying video footage shows the moment a violent brawl broke out on a Jetstar flight and forced it to make an emergency landing.

The chaotic brawl happened just 24 minutes into the flight from Melbourne to Brisbane on Tuesday night.

Footage showed the moment punches were thrown between two men, with several other passengers trying to separate them.

A mother revealed how she thought ‘we were going to die’ when the plane suddenly lost altitude after the fight.

“It was nerve-racking,” the passenger told 9News Melbourne.

‘There was commotion, shouting, people started to stand up, it went on for a few minutes.

‘A gentleman was then escorted to the back of the plane, he had blood on his face… we didn’t hear anything else, we didn’t have any information.

‘It was incredibly nerve wracking at this point. I’m holding my son, I thought “he’s 28 years old and he’s going to die”. It is not fair.’

After the fight, the plane descended without warning, adding to the fear and confusion, the passengers added.

“We didn’t know what happened,” she said before the captain made a priority landing.

A map of the plane’s path shows that the plane turned around near Mansfield and returned to Melbourne Airport.

There, the Australian Federal Police removed the two people from the plane.

Passengers claim that one of the men involved in the fight had behaved aggressively before boarding.

“The guy was aggressive before he got on the plane and we definitely thought they weren’t going to let him on the plane,” the passenger said.

A Jetstar spokesman said the airline had a ‘zero tolerance for disruptive and abusive behaviour’.

“The safety of our passengers and our crew is always our first priority and we thank our customers for their patience,” the spokesman said.

Shortly after landing, the flight resumed to Brisbane. The Australian Federal Police said no arrests had been made.