Jetstar flight attendant’s worst trip was three Aussies sick with Bali Belly on trip to Townsville

A Jetstar flight attendant has revealed her worst experience while working on a plane after three passengers on a single trip came down with a severe case of ‘Bali Belly’.

Jetstar flight attendant Erika, known as ‘the_shawtstuff_flighty’ on social media, was asked to recount the worst thing that had happened to her while in the sky.

In a two-part video shared on TikTok on November 1, Erika detailed her “disgusting day,” aboard a flight from Bali to Townsville, Queensland.

The Queensland flight attendant explained that she was the flight’s operational cabin manager and had just completed service when she noticed a “stale” odor.

Erika said a lady stuck her head in through the folding bathroom doors at the back of the plane and asked for some “cleaning supplies.”

“I told her ‘if you feel bad, don’t get trapped in the bathroom, come out and we’ll give you some ice and hydrolytes,’ but she said no,” Erika said.

The woman replied: ‘I went into the bathroom because I thought I was going to vomit and since I was going to vomit I felt that I was coming out the other side.’

Erika explained that the passenger had dropped her pants and was “vomiting from both ends” at the same time.

“It was smeared all over the bathroom wall and all over the glass, or mirror, and on the door,” Erika said.

Erika said the staff tried to make the passenger as comfortable as possible for the rest of the flight and got her a change of clothes from her friends.

Erika said a passenger was ‘throwing up from both ends’ while inside the bathroom (pictured) at the back of the plane.

In the second part, the flight attendant said that the worst part was that the friends, who previously laughed at their fellow traveler’s misfortune, also suffered from Bali Belly, but this time it was in their seats.

“About 30 minutes before I was going to prepare the cabin for landing, I was walking around the back and I was like ‘what’s that stench? It was so stale,” Erika said.

The call bell rings where she was sitting and I’m almost dry and retching.

“Her two friends, who were making fun of her, had lost the contents of their intestines in their seats.”

Erika said everyone pitched in to clean up the “situation” in the bathroom and on the plane seats.

It comes after misbehaving Jetstar passengers grabbed headlines in October when a flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a wild fight broke out between two men.

