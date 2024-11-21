Jetstar Flash Deal: How to Get a Five-Night Bali Vacation for Just $542 Including Return Flights and Meals

Jetstar has unveiled its latest holiday package deals, with five-night stays in Bali for just $542, flights included.

All airline packages include 20kg of luggage, initial return fees and accommodation.

Many of them also include desirable extras like breakfast, cocktails, massages, and free activities.

The new sale includes deals for 26 popular hotels on the island, ranging from budget options like the Ibis Styles to five-star resorts like the Marriott.

The flash sale will run from November 21 until 11:59 pm (AEDT) on November 25.

Travel dates vary by hotel and where you fly from, but range from early February to mid-September 2025.

The most affordable deal, just $542 for five nights, departs from Darwin and is housed at Ibis Styles in Legian, a four-star resort.

Includes daily breakfast and lunch or dinner. Travelers can fly from Sydney for $704.

Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali is part of the deal, with packages from $1016

For $721 per person, travelers can stay at the Jambuluwuk Oceano Seminyak Hotel, enjoy a free 30-minute massage, daily breakfast, and a welcome drink.

The Anvaya Beach Resort in Kuta is also participating. Vacationers can stay at this stunning resort for five nights for just $1,238, saving $1,804.

They receive a daily breakfast buffet, a daily cocktail, a selection of dinners, a 60-minute massage for two adults, free access to the kids’ club and a free minibar that is refilled daily.

For people who want to save without skimping on luxury, there is The Seminyak Beach Resort & Spa.

It will cost them $2,262 per person from Sydney and is the most expensive deal on offer. However, it includes a lot of extra value.

These include daily cocktails, daily breakfast, airport transfers, two complimentary lunches or dinners, discounts on spa treatments and alcohol, a fruit basket upon arrival, complimentary bike rentals, and morning yoga classes.

Many stays can be extended and hotels offer additional inclusions.