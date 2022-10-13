Jetstar charges woman $4,500 for a bag on New Zealand flight and airline took one month to refund

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Jetstar customer who was accidentally charged $4,500 instead of $45 for a baggage check-in fee has been left outraged after the airline took a month to refund her money.

Jannine Meyers was flying a New Zealand Jetstar flight from Auckland to Christchurch in September when she gave the check-in attendant her credit card to pay the fee.

It was only when a Jetstar supervisor chased her down at the airport gate that she found out she had been charged thousands extra.

She said what followed was a ‘comedy of errors’ with several airport staff unsure how to process the refund for her.

Jannine Meyers waited a month for her refund from Jetstar to be processed after the airline accidentally charged her $4,500 for a $45 baggage fee (pictured, a Jetstar check-in desk)

An hour later, and with her flight boarding, Jetstar workers told Ms Meyers that the money would be refunded to her account within 10 to 15 business days.

‘At this point my dad and I needed to go to the boarding gate and all we could do was simply trust that they had processed the refund. but my gut told me otherwise,’ she shared Stuff.

Several weeks later, and well beyond the 10 to 15 days she was quoted, Ms. Meyers was still left with the huge amount missing from her account.

She also faced upcoming billing deadlines that would make her pay interest on the airline’s mistakes.

‘It was an extremely frustrating experience. A discrepancy of $4455 is not a small mistake,” she said.

Jetstar said Ms Meyers’ refund was taking so long to process because it was waiting for further information (pictured, Jetstar flight)

Ms Meyers said her correspondence with the airline was condescending and she would avoid flying with them in the future.

A Jetstar spokesman said it was taking so long to process Ms Meyers’ refund because its finance team was waiting for extra information.

“We sincerely apologize to Jannine for the delay in refunding her money,” the spokesman said.

‘Our finance team processed the refund earlier this week and as a gesture of goodwill we offered her a travel voucher.’