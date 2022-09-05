Jetstar Bali issues: Aussies pay thousands to get home, sit in airport for hours

Thousands of Australians are stranded in Bali after multiple Jetstar flights were cancelled.

Since the beginning of September, several flights between Australia and Bali have been canceled every day due to technical problems.

About 4,000 Australians were affected at one point, a Jetstar spokesperson told NCA NewsWire.

Some travelers have had to wait up to five days to be rebooked to another Jetstar flight or spend hundreds of dollars to book flights with another airline.

Aerial drone view of vacation in Sanur Beach, Bali, Indonesia with ocean, boats, beach and people.

On Monday, only 200 passengers were waiting for an alternative flight, the spokesman said.

Melburnian Meagan Mulder, her husband Adrian and two children, who had vacationed at the island’s hot spot with 60 friends and family, said their travel plans had gone smoothly until it was time to fly home.

“We had 12 friends who were on the midnight flight last night, their flight was cancelled, they can’t get another flight for seven people anywhere until Friday this week, so they need to get more accommodation and stuff,” she said.

She explained that four more friends were forced to book flights with another airline, costing more than $10,000 to make a detour to Kuala Lumpur.

‘It’s seven hours late for us, but we’re going home,’ said Mrs Mulder.

Melburnian Meagan Mulder, her husband Adrian and two children were stranded in Bali

Casey Emmerson and her friend Kim were supposed to come home on September 1, but they are still stuck in Bali.

Cranbourne residents’ flights have been canceled twice by Jetstar as the couple desperately try to find their way home.

“Our only option to get home faster is through Qantas, which is over $1500 each, which we can’t afford as we still have to pay for lodging, meals, dog sitting fees, etc. while we’re here before we get reimbursed.” by Jetstar,’ said Mrs. Emmerson.

“Jetstar has told us that the next flight they can get us on is September 8th and will arrive on September 9th, which is not suitable for both of us.

“I’m self-employed and my girlfriend is a BAS agent…since being stuck in Bali we’ve lost about $5,000 of income between us.

Ms. Emmerson said she also talked to another woman who had to pay $5,500 for four people to return home.

The woman could not wait until September 9 because her husband was out of blood pressure tablets.

Casey Emmerson and her friend Kim (pictured) were supposed to come home on September 1, but they are still stuck in Bali

Another frustrated passenger, Pauline from Melbourne, had been trying to fly home from Bali for two days after losing her grandfather on Friday.

She finally boarded a flight with her family at 6:30 PM on Sunday evening.

‘I’m exhausted. I just want to go home,’ she said.

‘We have to go home.

“All flights are sold out, delayed, cancelled, we’ve been trying to get on the flight since Friday.”

Another passenger, Kylie from Melbourne, who was traveling with her two children and partner, said she could not find any information about the changes to her flight on Sunday.

“The most frustrating thing was that we didn’t hear anything about three of the delays, no information, no updates. You couldn’t even find the information online,” she said.

The Jetstar spokesman said some flights between Australia and the Balinese capital Denpasar had been canceled due to “technical requirements”.

They apologized for the inconvenience caused by the outage.

“Unfortunately, our Boeing 787 fleet has been affected by a number of issues, including a lightning strike, a bird strike, damage from an item on the runway and delays in purchasing a specific spare part for one of our aircraft due to global supply chain challenges. . . The part must be transported by road through the US.

On Monday, just 200 passengers were waiting for an alternative flight, a Jetstar spokesperson said

“Our teams are looking at every option to get passengers on their way as quickly as possible, including seats on Qantas flights and ad hoc services where possible.

“The majority of affected passengers have now been relocated and our teams are working hard to find an alternative flight for the remaining affected passengers.

‘A flight credit or refund will also be available to passengers who no longer want to travel.’

Jetstar’s fleet has been affected by numerous issues requiring technical work, including a lightning strike, a bird strike, and delays in purchasing a specific spare part for one of its aircraft due to global supply chain challenges.

The airline has scheduled 26 flights from Australia to Bali from Monday to Thursday.