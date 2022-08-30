Jetstar announces massive sale with $139 flights to Bali – but you’ll have to get in quick
- Jetstar has announced massive flight sales on more than 86 routes
- The budget airline sells flights from major cities to Indonesia from $139
- The timing is suitable for those eager to escape the Australian winter
Australians looking for a break might be in luck, as Jetstar is offering domestic flights this week for just $39 as part of its bumper Spring Sale.
The sale kicks off at noon on Tuesday and will include more than 300,000 fares on 86 domestic, trans-Tasman and international routes.
The travel dates vary per route, but will start in October and continue until the end of June 2023.
Fares are also available on 17 international Jetstar routes from $139 (Darwin to Bali (Denpasar)) and nine trans-Tasman routes from $175 (Gold Coast to Christchurch).
Some of the other savings travelers can take advantage of include fares starting at $39 on 60 domestic Jetstar routes, including Sydney to Melbourne (Avalon), Sydney to Ballina and Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Launceston.
Jetstar’s Spring Sale ends Sunday at 11:59 PM unless sold out earlier.
Club Jetstar members have early access from 12 noon on Monday.
