Jets’ Scheifele, Morrissey, Lowry named alternate captains with Wheeler stripped of ‘C’

With Blake Wheeler no longer serving as team captain, the Winnipeg Jets have mentioned Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry as the alternates, head coach Rick Bowness said Thursday.

Scheifele, who is entering his 12th season with the Jets, finished last season with 29 goals and 41 assists for 70 points in 67 games.

Morrissey, who was drafted 13th by the Jets in 2013, played in 79 games last season and the blueliner scored 12 goals and 25 assists for 37 points.

Lowry is entering his ninth season with the Jets who are also coming out of a 79-game season in which he scored 13 goals and eight assists for 21 points.

All three have spent their entire careers with the Jets, with Scheifele and Lowry both being drafted by the Jets in 2011.

Bowness decided last month to strip Wheeler of the captaincy, which he had held since 2016.

