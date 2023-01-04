Jets committed to help Wilson 'through hell or high water'

FLORHAM PARK, NJ (AP) — Zach Wilson’s rough second season is over. When – or if – he plays another game for the New York Jets remains to be seen.

The struggling quarterback will be inactive in the team’s season finale in Miami on Sunday, with Mike White starting a second straight game and Joe Flacco the backup. Still, coach Robert Saleh insisted on Wednesday that Wilson still has a future with the franchise.

“Zach has all the talent in the world and we have all the confidence in the world in him,” said Saleh. “It’s just like I said from this ‘reset’, we’re going to grind with him, we are.

“And through hell or high tide, we’re going to figure out how to get him where we know he can be.”

That’s the challenge Saleh and his coaching staff face this offseason, which also lends itself to the stark reality that the Jets are still unsure what they’ve got in Wilson.

Some fans and media have labeled the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft a failure, and his miserable stats could back that up. Wilson has 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions with a 55.2 completion percentage and a 72.8 quarterback rating in 22 starts.

He’s also been benched twice this season so he could, as Saleh put it, “reset” himself mentally and physically.

But Wilson has also shown flashes of off-schedule playability that made the Jets and others drool leading up to the draft.

“Again, we’re not hesitating,” Saleh said. “We believe in the young man and the most important thing for Zach, it’s not his talent. We want to make sure we reconnect with Zach and regain his trust, and regain his confidence in himself and us, and us in him, just all Just to make sure he’s back on track, to get his footwork right, get his mechanics right, get his mind right.

“So it’s not a talent for Zach, I don’t think so. I just think, like I said, if it’s a reset, we’re going to do our very best to help him. We are committed to him.”

However, that does not mean that Wilson will be the starting player next season. Or that he’s sure he’s even on the roster – although that seems likely.

Wilson’s $35 million four-year rookie contract is fully guaranteed, meaning the Jets would take a huge financial hit if they fired him after this season. Wilson will count $9.6 million toward the salary cap next season, and cutting him would cost New York nearly $20.8 million in dead money. So it would cost the Jets more to cut him ($11.2 million) than to keep him.

A trade could be a possibility, but teams are unlikely to be willing to give up much to acquire Wilson.

White and Flacco are free agents after this season, so it would make sense for general manager Joe Douglas to try to sign or acquire an experienced quarterback and keep Wilson as a backup – hoping he can become more.

“You just see it everywhere in the league where these quarterbacks hit, and especially this year,” said Saleh, referring to two former Jets. “If you look at what Sam (Darnold) is doing in Carolina, doing a really good job, and Geno (Smith) just from a relatable point of view, these guys need time.

“And we’re going to give him that time.”

One story is that Wilson may not fit perfectly into offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s plan.

“There will always be a challenge,” Saleh said. “There’s a patience aspect to it and I get it – if you like patience why did you put him to sleep? I get it, there are things that go much deeper than that. But you can look back and say a lot of things about what ifs, but at the end of the day a quarterback has to be able to be in the pocket and he has to be able to deliver the football.

That’s an area where Wilson needs to improve, Saleh said, and something he showed at times early this season before going off track.

“It kind of eluded him a little bit, for some reason,” Saleh said, “and how do you find that consistency?”

Wilson taking a real mental break at the end of the season could be the first step in getting him back on track.

“Get out of this game, just reset,” Saleh said. “I think the greatest power and gift you can give yourself as a human being is to figure out what’s important to you, what do you value and how can you live by those values ​​day in and day out?

“That’s the greatest gift you can give yourself is discovering yourself and I think Zach needs to get away from it all, read a book and figure that out.”

NOTES: The Jets only had a walkthrough drill, but those who did not participate were: LT Duane Brown (shoulder), RT George Fant (knee), OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee), CB Brandin Echols (quadriceps), and S Lamarcus Joyner (hip). Saleh has already ruled Joyner out of the match. … G Nate Herbig (calf) and S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) were limited. … DT Sheldon Rankins was named the winner of the Jets’ media good guy award by the team’s beat writers.

