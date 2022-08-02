Jetpack Joyride 2 will be available exclusively on Apple Arcade

Jetpack Joyride, one of my all-time favorite iOS games, is getting a sequel that will be available exclusively on Apple Arcade. you can play Jetpack Joyride 2 on Apple’s $4.99 per month game subscription service starting August 19.

Jetpack Joyride 2 it looks like it will transfer a lot of what you know from the start; It is a side scrolling shooter where the aim is to dodge obstacles, survive as long as possible and get a lot of coins. But Jetpack Joyride 2 will also be a “story-driven experience” with new mechanics, according to an Apple press email — which is fair enough for me to want to play it right away.

If you want to get an idea of ​​what to expect, Apple has a trailer and some screenshots on the Jetpack Joyride 2 App Store Page. And if you want to brush up on your jetpacking skills before the sequel releases, check out the Arcade exclusive Jetpack Joyride Plusthat has no ads or in-app purchases, or the original Jetpack Joyride.

If you feel like you’ve heard of it Jetpack Joyride 2 rather you are not wrong. Developer Halfbrick launched the game in March 2021 in select regions on iOS and Android. according to TouchArcade. Halfbrick pulled it from Google Play and the App Store on February 28though, saying it had “entered a new closed phase of development indefinitely”.

Apple will also be adding a few other games to Arcade in August, including: Great Bomberman and Apple Arcade versions of My Talking Tom and Love you to Bits. But Apple announced in July that 15 games would be leaving the service, and if MacRumors noticed, they are gone now.