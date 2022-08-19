Jetpack Joyride 2 is worth an Apple Arcade subscription in its own right

Jetpack Joyride 2 is the first mobile game that I have loved for a long time.

I was obsessed with keeping up with the best iOS games in the early days of the iPhone — titles like the original Angry Birds, crochet championand ridiculous fishing — but since the vast majority of mobile games have shifted to a time- and money-consuming free-to-play model, I’ve largely stopped playing them. I already have enough fun to juggle; managing yet another free-to-play game just isn’t appealing.

But to my surprise I kept opening myself Jetpack Joyride 2 when I had a few minutes to burn. It also happened during my Dedicated Video Game Playing Time. Over the course of a few days, I just couldn’t stop collecting coins, dodging missiles, upgrading my gear, and making it through each level as far as I could.

Jetpack Joyride 2 is an exclusive Apple Arcade sequel to Jetpack Joyride, one of my all-time favorite mobile games. (Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised that I love it.) The gist of Jetpack Joyride 2 is much the same as the first: your character, equipped with a jetpack, will automatically run down a hallway as you fly up and down to collect goodies and dodge obstacles. As you complete missions and collect currency, you can upgrade your gear and buy new items and in-game gear.

But the sequel mixes things up in a few key ways. Jetpack Joyride 2 adds enemies to face while dodging obstacles like missiles and power lines – but the new game also gives you a gun and special weapons to take out the bad guys. And while the original was an infinite runner meaning the primary goal was to survive as long as possible to get as far as possible, in Jetpack Joyride 2try to get you a certain distance in separate levels.

The switch to levels really got me hooked. Levels usually only take a few minutes to complete, and at the end of each level you try a bonus challenge to get some extra coins or fight some kind of boss. (There is a Mega Man-like warning alert for the bosses who always made me laugh.) The structure made it easy for me to try a level when I had some time, or, if I knew I could play for a while, I would often compete against a bunch in a row. More than once I told myself I would only play one more level, but I would finish three.

That drive to keep going is encouraged by the many game upgrades you can invest in. You can improve yourself a lot of things including your health, firepower, vehicles and powerups. You can even upgrade the “factory” that passively works some of the in-game currencies. And while there are quite a few things to improve on, I was almost always able to improve at least a few things after each run, which made me feel like I was constantly making progress.

Jetpack Joyride 2s economy also feels well designed to scale naturally with your progress. That’s different from many other mobile games, which can be weighted in a way that makes you want to spend real money, so you don’t have to mess around for money. Apple Arcade games don’t have in-app purchases, which means developers have the opportunity to think more about in-game economies — and I think Jetpack Joyride 2 is a model to imitate.

I want to play more levels already

My biggest disappointment with Jetpack Joyride 2 is that it ended much earlier than I would have liked. The build I played had 30 levels, and when I beat the last one after about five hours of total play time, it just ended. While the in-game map has the message that “more levels will be coming soon,” Apple spokesperson Jennifer Tam said the company has nothing to say about when new levels might be available. I can still play the last level or grind down some smaller arcade challenges for more in-game currency, but since I’ve already “beaten” the game, there’s not much reason to do that.

Despite the abrupt ending, I still liked it Jetpack Joyride 2 more than any mobile game in years. If you’re interested, I think it’s worth paying the $4.99 monthly fee for Apple Arcade to check it out. Depending on when developer Halfbrick adds new levels, Jetpack Joyride 2 may not offer much to keep you paying for more than a month. But when new levels pop up, you can bet I’ll jump right back in.