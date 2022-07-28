JetBlue Airways reaches agreement to purchase Spirit Airlines for $3.8b

JetBlue Airways has struck a deal to buy Spirit Airlines just hours after its discount plan to merge with Frontier Airlines failed.

The airline has offered Spirit $33.50 per share in cash for the $3.8 billion deal, making it the fifth largest airline.

If the airlines’ acquisition of Spirit is approved by regulators, Frontier would remain the largest discount carrier in the US.

JetBlue Airways’ surprise offer for Spirit in April, with a cash offer, cast doubt on the discount airlines’ plans to combine with Frontier.

The original merger plan fell through yesterday, after months of going back and forth as Frontier and JetBlue battled over the airline’s takeover.

Spirit confirmed they would continue to talk to sell after the Frontier deal ended, and announced that JetBlue would take over shortly after.

New York-based JetBlue wants to revamp Spirit’s planes in JetBlue style, with backrest screens and more legroom

Spirit’s management ultimately failed to secure majority shareholder support yesterday to finalize the Frontier deal.

But the JetBlue deal still faces a high hurdle to regulatory approval before the merger can go through.

Robin Hayes, CEO of JetBlue said: “We are excited to deliver this exciting combination that will drive our strategic growth, enabling JetBlue to bring our unique blend of low rates and exceptional service to more customers and on more routes.

“We look forward to welcoming Spirit’s outstanding team members to JetBlue and together creating a customer-centric, fifth largest airline in the United States.

“Spirit and JetBlue will continue our shared goal of disrupting the industry and lowering the fares of the Big Four airlines.

“This combination is a great opportunity to diversify and expand our network, add jobs and new opportunities for crew members, and expand our platform for profitable growth.”

JetBlue executives have argued for months that the acquisition would allow them to compete with major airlines such as American Airlines, Delta, United Airlines and Southwest, which control most of the US market.

They also claim it would allow them to accelerate growth by giving it access to a combined fleet of 458 aircraft on a pro forma basis and an order book of more than 300 Airbus aircraft.

Both Airbus jetliners and pilots are in short supply, and JetBlue plans to refurbish the aircraft in a JetBlue style with backrest screens and more legroom.

Florida-based Spirit previously rejected JetBlue’s bids, saying a deal is unlikely to be approved by regulators.

They said their initial rejection was due in part to JetBlue’s alliance with American, which the Justice Department sued for blocking last year.

Spirit CEO Ted Christie said: “We are excited to join JetBlue through our enhanced agreement to create the most compelling national low-fare challenger for the dominant U.S. carriers, and we look forward to working with JetBlue to complete the transaction.

“Bringing our two airlines together will be a game changer, and we are confident that JetBlue will provide opportunities for our guests and team members with JetBlue’s unique blend of low fares and award-winning service.

‘We especially appreciate the commitment of our Spirit Family during this process.

“Today’s exciting announcement reflects JetBlue’s admiration for Spirit and a shared belief in what the combined airline can bring to our guests.”

It is hoped that the merger will help ease growing pressures on airlines as travel chaos has hit the industry in recent months.

Passengers are stranded and have to queue for hours to even get on a flight across the country.

More than 3,600 flights were delayed, or entered or departed from the United States in June, and more than 380 were canceled

A passenger traveling to Washington DC called out the American’s poor baggage handling after hundreds of bags were left at the airport last month.

JetBlue travelers were “held hostage” earlier this year after delays left more than 20 planes stranded on the runway of New York’s JFK Airport.

Airports in the New York area Newark International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport had the most delays and cancellations in the US, followed by Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, which serves as a hub for American and United Airlines, and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, the hub of Delta Airlines.

Continued flight disruptions have enraged passengers, with many complaints that their children were sleeping on dirty airport floors as airlines struggle to rebook flights.

Some travelers claim they were sent home from the airport or forced to rent a car after their ticketed airline failed to offer a new route.

Airlines claim demand for travel has risen to pre-pandemic levels, but staff remain under pressure after massive layoffs from COVID-19.