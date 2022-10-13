Jet2 air hostess, 20, who was SIXTEEN times the limit when caught drug-driving TWICE in 24 hours

A flight attendant who was caught driving under the influence of drugs twice within 24 hours has been released from court with a £369 fine.

Isabelle Peck, 20, who had been snorting cocaine, tested nearly ten times the limit for the substance Benzoylecgonine (BZE) after being stopped in her Opel Corsa.

Despite police warnings that the drugs remained in her body, Peck picked up her vehicle the next day, was stopped again by the same officer as she tried to drive home — and tested 16 times the limit for BZE.

She is believed to have spent a total of two nights at a police station.

Flight attendant Isabelle Peck (20) was twice caught driving under the influence of drugs by the same police officer on April 27

Peck walked away from court with fine after admitting two DUI charges at Chester Magistrates Court

At Chester Magistrates Court, Peck, of Northwich, Cheshire, who works for Jet2, admitted two charges for driving with any portion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

She maintained that she had not used cocaine since her first arrest.

The reason for the higher reading in the second instance was due to the fact that BZE entered her bloodstream more often as the cocaine left her system.

According to medical experts, cocaine or its metabolites can typically show up on a blood or saliva test for up to two days after use.

It can also be detected in a urine test for up to three days, and in a hair test for months to years.

The maximum penalty for driving under the influence of drugs is six months in prison.

According to the first charge, Peck was driving on Manchester Road, Lostock on April 27 with 486 micrograms of benzoylecgonine (BZE) per liter of blood.

The second states that she was driving on the A556 in Lostock on April 28 with 800 mcg/l of the same drug in her blood.

The legal limit for driving after cocaine use is 50 mg.

Prosecutor Georgia Leyland said: “Around 7 p.m. on April 27, the defendant was driving a silver Opel Corsa when the officer stopped the vehicle.

“There was a drug sweep along the road, which was positive. She was taken into custody where she delivered a blood sample for analysis,

Toxicology reports revealed a reading of 486 micrograms for BZE per liter of blood, which exceeded the specified limit.

“The second violation actually happened the next day at 7:30 PM. It was actually the same officer who saw the defendant driving her car.

The officer had warned the defendant the day before that the drugs were still in her body and had told her to wait longer before driving again.

“She didn’t, though. A roadside drug test was done and she tested positive again and she was re-arrested for a blood sample. This time the reading was 800 micrograms for BZE, more than the indicated limit.’

“Miss Peck used to be a good character, she has no previous convictions.”

Attorney John Farnan, representing Peck, said: “The defendant tells me she accepts that at the time of the first offense she had used cocaine on a very occasional and recreational basis.

“She is absolutely aware that when she went to pick up her car, she should have waited longer and got someone else.

‘She wasn’t taking cocaine in the meantime. It was still in her system. The officer pulled her over as she drove him back.”

Mr Farnan said that as Peck had only passed her driving test in the past two years, she would be given the ‘extra penalty’ of having to take it again once the disqualification had ended.

‘Since the date of the crime, she has landed a job as a cabin crew for Jet 2,’ Mr Farnan said, ‘They do regular drug testing and she has not used cocaine since she started that job.

“Because she has been regularly tested for drugs, she has not used cocaine.”

The legal adviser told the magistrates that benzoylecgonine is a breakdown product of cocaine. ‘That’s why the BZE has risen rather than through cocaine consumption,’ he says.

“If you accept that, you can’t impose a separate penalty for the second offense. The disqualification applies to both violations.’

The legal counsel also said the DVLA may also require proof that Peck is not a drug addict before returning her driver’s license.

The magistrates insisted she was not punished for the second offense and also ordered that she pay £157 in costs and victim support. They also banned her from driving for the minimum of 12 months.

“We have listened to everything that has been said and we have taken it on board,” said chairman Andrew Merrill.