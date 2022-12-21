Jet costs, sketchy deductions among red flags in Donald Trump taxes

By Laura Davison, Chris Cioffi and Samantha Handler | Bloomberg

Dozens of checks are driving Donald Trump’s tax return, according to Congress’ top impartial tax lawyers: questionable spending on private jets, large unsubstantiated deductions for charitable giving, and questionable payments to the former president’s children, among others.

Yet none of them have been seriously audited, according to a new report from the Joint Committee on Taxation that reveals information Trump has fought for years to keep secret.

The Joint Committee’s analysis found that Trump could use questionable deductions and aggressive tax strategies to minimize his tax bills. The data also showed that Trump and his companies lost tens of millions of dollars while running for president and after entering the White House.

Among the items that deserve closer scrutiny, according to the report, are tens of millions of dollars in deductions claimed by Trump and his companies, including for business expenses incurred while president and $126.5 million in five-year depreciation tied to sales of an entity that did not. t seems to be selling something.

Another issue flagged was a $21.1 million deduction for an easement on Trump’s Seven Springs estate in New York’s Westchester County. That issue has been the subject of a fraud lawsuit brought earlier this year by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has dismissed Trump as a political attack.

In a press release late Tuesday, House Democrats said Trump’s opposition to transparency — as well as the Internal Revenue Service’s lax approach to its policy of annual audits for presidents — are to blame for the former leader’s possible violation of U.S. tax laws for which he took an oath. to enforce.

The report, which is the culmination of the House Ways and Means Committee’s more than three-year effort to obtain Trump’s tax returns, was made public after the committee voted along party lines to release the information. The actual tax returns, which contain hundreds of pages of Trump’s personal and business records for the years between 2015 and 2020, will be released in redacted form in the coming days.

Richard Neal, chairman of House Ways and Means, who led the investigation into Trump’s tax returns and the IRS’s presidential audit program, said he is introducing a bill that would legally require the agency to vet every president within 90 days of taking office. to check.

Trump has long said that he would like to release his taxes, but that he did not do so on the advice of lawyers because he was under scrutiny.

While House Democrats won their protracted legal battle over Trump’s tax return after he exhausted all his legal options, any political advantage for the Democrats may be largely muted as most voters have already hardened their stance on Trump. In addition, larger controversies and other storylines have emerged over the past three years.

That period includes two impeachments and acquittals: one for seeking help from Ukraine to discredit its Democratic political rivals and the second for his role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol. During that time, Trump also lost his second bid for the presidency, was blamed for the Republicans’ poor showing in the November midterm elections, and hosted a controversial racist commentator at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

And this week, the Democrat-led House panel investigating the January 6 uprising held the latest in a series of high-profile hearings that culminated in criminal referrals for Trump to the Justice Department.

“He got dropped twice and he still almost won, so is this going to hurt him? I’m not sure,” Representative Jimmy Gomez, a California Democrat, said in an interview.

Once seen as impervious to controversy, the former president now has legitimate Republican challengers waiting in the wings for 2024, a group expected to include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has surpassed Trump in at least one recent survey.

Cautious approach

Nevertheless, Democrats said broadcasting Trump’s taxes was important for transparency and democracy. And Gomez said the political implications aren’t important because the goal is to detail the shortcomings of the IRS audit program and how it can be strengthened, he said.

Throughout the process, Neal’s more cautious approach to his research has hurt some of his more forward-thinking colleagues. That was especially true when Democrats began to believe Trump’s team would try to stretch the legal process, fading hopes of getting the documents before the 2020 presidential election.

At the same time, Neal and other Democrats say they are aware of the potential of overplaying their hand — and are aware that deliberately or unknowingly releasing the information without committee approval is a crime that could punish anyone up to five years behind the scenes. can put bars.

‘almost unlimited’

Representative Kevin Brady, the committee’s top Republican, said releasing Trump’s tax information sets a dangerous precedent for taxpayer privacy, but declined to say Tuesday whether Republicans would choose not to use their power to request tax returns and release when they have control of the panel next year.

Brady said the power of congressional tax committee chairs is “almost unlimited” in light of this new precedent.

Defending the decision to release Trump’s tax returns, Neal said the committee operated in good faith and with the utmost professionalism and that the process was not designed to be “malicious” towards Trump.

“Our goal is not to politically damage Donald Trump because he is seeking re-election,” Gomez said. “We’re doing this to hopefully bring a little more balance and accountability to the presidency.”

Neal said Trump’s tax documents will be released in the coming days, once personal information such as Social Security numbers are redacted. The Democrats have until January 3 to release more information, after which they will lose their majority in the House.

