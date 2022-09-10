Jesy Nelson sparks concern as she deactivates her Instagram after deleting photos last month

<!–

Jesy Nelson caused concern and confusion among fans when she deactivated her Instagram account on Saturday.

The singer, 31, deleted all photos and videos from her page last month, but she has now completely deleted her account.

Jesy – who is reportedly in the process of preparing new music to release on an independent label two months after leaving her record company Polydor – has prompted some of her fans to take to Twitter after learning that her Instagram was down. account had disappeared.

Everything changes: Jesy Nelson, 31, sparked concern and confusion among fans when she deactivated her Instagram account on Saturday (picture in December)

One Twitter user wrote: “Jesy Nelson’s Instagram account is currently deactivated,” along with the emoji on the side.

Surrounded by alert emojis, another Twitter user wrote, “JESY NELSON DEACTIVATED HER INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT.”

One suspicious fan wrote in capital letters, “THE QUEEN Teases.”

New moves: The singer deleted all photos and videos from her page last month, but she has now deleted her account

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Jesy for comment.

It comes after it was reported that the former Little Mix star is preparing to release new music on an independent label, two months after leaving her record company Polydor.

The pop star, who left the band in 2020, has chosen her second single after releasing her debut solo single Boyz with Nicki Minaj in October last year. The sun.

Breaking: The news prompted some of her fans to take to Twitter after learning that her Instagram account was gone

It is alleged that Jesy is avoiding the traditional route of releasing her music with the help of a major label, deciding to go it alone as a solo artist and possibly launching her own record label.

A source told the publication: “It’s been a bumpy 12 months but Jesy is almost ready to release new music again.

“Obviously it’s a lot slower because she’s an independent artist now, but she’s now in 100% control to do what she wants.

“The song has been chosen and the plans are in motion.”

One of Jesy’s demos – a track titled La, La – leaked online last weekend, featuring the track featuring an explicit male rap.

A source told The Sun that the recording was made in early 2021, along with dozens of other studio tracks.

They added that the song is not slated for release as a single or album track.

Jesy split from her record label Polydor in July this year after 14 months.

Insiders said the pop star decided to part with her deal to make a fresh start after music for the label was apparently delayed.

A source told The sun at the time, “Jesy decided it was the right time for her to clean up the slate.

“She and the label have gone in different directions over the past few months. And while there hasn’t been a fight, Jesy just thought it better to start over now—while everyone was still friends.’

“Jesy enjoyed her time with Polydor – but instead of moving forward together with such different musical ideas for the future, she now wants to be able to fully develop her own ideas as an individual artist.”

A spokesperson for the singer said: “Jesy Nelson feels it is now the right thing for her to take a new direction. That’s why she’s decided to say goodbye to Polydor.’