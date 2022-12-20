Jesy Nelson impresses fans with amazing vocals in new singing clip

Jesy Nelson impressed her fans as she shared a video of herself singing ahead of the release of her next single.

The singer, 31, performed an incredible rendition of Best Party by Daniel Caesar, saying it had ‘been a while’ since she posted a cover.

The former Little Mix star looked sensational in the clip, donning a pink jumper and matching woolly trousers.

The hitmaker also showed off her freshy dyed honey blonde locks which she styled into voluminous curls.

Several of Jesy’s followers praised her powerhouse vocals with fellow singer Anastacia writing: ‘Smooth sounds’.

Another fan wrote: ‘Your voice s the definition of pure magic,’ while another added: ‘missed hearing these vocals’.

The video comes after Jesy has reportedly filmed a new music video with her ex-boyfriend Harry James for her yet-to-be released new single.

Jesy was recently tipped to be releasing her first single since debut song Boyz in 2021, after leaving her record label Polydor earlier this year.

And her on-off boyfriend Harry, who was the one who ‘masterminded’ the controversial music video for Boyz, appears to be back on board for the second song.

Harry started dating Jesy back in 2017 and the pair were together for 16 months before they called time on their relationship – but have worked together numerous times since.

Despite reports that the pair cut ties last year, he is thought to have once again been enlisted to work on the new video.

According to The Sun, Jesy recorded the video this week with Harry as the director.

While the publication also claim that the former Little Mix member’s new song is called ‘Cried Out’.

Harry directed the dance-heavy video to her debut single Boyz, which featured Nicki Minaj and was heavily criticised as fans accused Jesy of blackfishing.

The Brit Award winner was forced to defend herself after being met with a plethora of allegations that she had been attempting to appear as though she has black heritage back in December.

In an interview with Vulture, she claimed that the term had never been directed towards her before her departure from the girlband.

She went on to add: ‘I’m very aware that I’m a white British woman; I’ve never said that I wasn’t.

‘But I mean, like, I love Black culture. I love Black music. That’s all I know; it’s what I grew up on,’ the Essex-born star said.

Despite the controversy regarding her tanned complexion and hip-hop music genre, Jesy achieved her first Top Five hit on the UK Singles Chart with the track – and its video has garnered 21 million views on YouTube.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Jesy had severed ties with her ex Harry as she unfollowed him on Instagram.

A source told The Sun: ‘It may seem savage but it’s business. The bottom line is that video almost derailed her ­chances of a solo career.

‘Changes had to be made and this was one of them. Because of their history it was decided a working split was needed.’

And while they may be working together again in business, it appears the ship has sailed for the former couple on a romantic level – as Jesy is thought to be dating rapper Zion Foster.

The pair have allegedly grown close over the last couple of months and are thought to have jetted off to Jamaica together.