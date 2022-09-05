Jesy Nelson ‘has chosen her second solo single in preparation for independent release’

Jesy Nelson is reportedly preparing to release new music on an independent label two months after leaving her record company Polydor.

The former Little Mix star, 31, who left the band in 2020, has chosen her second single after releasing her debut solo single Boyz with Nicki Minaj last October. The sun.

It is alleged that Jesy is avoiding the traditional route of releasing her music with the help of a major label, deciding to go it alone as a solo artist and possibly launching her own record label.

Looking ahead: Jesy Nelson is reportedly preparing to release new music on an independent label two months after leaving her record company Polydor

A source told the publication: “It’s been a bumpy 12 months but Jesy is almost ready to release new music again.

“Obviously it’s a lot slower because she’s an independent artist now, but she’s now in 100% control to do what she wants.

“The song has been chosen and the plans are in motion.”

New moves: The former Little Mix star, 31, who left the band in 2020, has chosen her second single after releasing her debut single Boyz last October, The Sun claims

One of Jesy’s demos – a track titled La, La – leaked online this weekend, featuring the track featuring an explicit male rap.

A source told The Sun that the recording was made in early 2021, along with dozens of other studio tracks.

They added that the song is not slated for release as a single or album track.

Jesy split from her record label Polydor in July this year after 14 months.

Insiders said the pop star decided to part with her deal to make a fresh start after music for the label was apparently delayed.

Past: Jesy took a ‘clean break’ with music juggernaut Polydor in July after deciding to take her career ‘in a different direction’ (pictured in the video for her debut single Boyz)

A source told The sun at the time, “Jesy decided it was the right time for her to clean up the slate.

“She and the label have gone in different directions over the past few months. And while there hasn’t been a fight, Jesy just thought it better to start over now—while everyone was still friends.’

“Jesy enjoyed her time with Polydor – but instead of moving forward together with such different musical ideas for the future, she now wants to be able to fully develop her own ideas as an individual artist.”

A spokesperson for the singer said: “Jesy Nelson feels it is now the right thing for her to take a new direction. That’s why she’s decided to say goodbye to Polydor.’

Last month, Jesy admitted to “crying her eyes out like a baby” while listening to her upcoming album, weeks after it was confirmed she’d left her record label Polydor.

She revealed that the highly personal LP will feature “things she’s never talked about.”

Bawling: Last month, Jesy talked about feeling emotional while listening to her debut solo album

She wrote on her Instagram story: “I was just sitting here in the car listening to my album and I literally cried my eyes out like a baby.

“Honestly, I’ve never felt so proud. I can’t wait to share it with you.

“There are things I wrote there that I’ve never talked about, I poured my heart and soul into this and I hope you love it as much as I and the people who worked just as hard on it with me .’

Jesy has since removed all content from her Instagram page, sparking speculation among fans that a release is imminent.

The star quit Little Mix in December 2020 because she said she couldn’t handle the stresses of girl band life.

She signed a major solo deal with Polydor Records in May 2021, which featured artists such as Billie Eilish and Sam Fender.

The singer has released only one single, Boyz, which peaked at number 4 on the charts.

The sequel and her first solo album have both been postponed.

Jesy, in Little Mix with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, has been removed from Polydor’s roster of talents on their website.

She’s been working on music in Los Angeles for most of this year with a range of songwriters and producers, including Tayla Parx who wrote Little Mix’s hit song Sweet Melody.