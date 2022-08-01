Jesy Nelson ditches her extensions to reveal her gorgeous real curls

She is known for her ever-changing hairstyles.

But Jesy Nelson has revealed her natural locks after she dropped the hair extensions and wigs.

The singer, 31, looked nothing short of sensational on Sunday, when she took to Instagram to share a photo of her curls.

Stunning: Jesy Nelson revealed her natural locks after dropping the extensions and wigs

Of course: with the beautiful photo she wrote: ‘Natural hair is finally healthy again’

She wore a black lace bralette with a plunging neckline, which showed a generous cleavage.

Jesy also opted for a full face full of glamorous makeup, complete with winged eyeliner and a swipe of pink lipstick.

Mix it up: The singer, 31, is known for her ever-changing hairstyles (pictured in June)

The stunning snap comes after it was announced that Jesy has left her record label Polydor, just 14 months after signing with them.

The hitmaker, who also left Little Mix in December 2020, has made a ‘clean break’ with the music juggernaut after deciding to take her career ‘in a different direction’.

A music insider shared how she “wanted to start over while everyone else was still friends,” while insisting “there hadn’t been a fight in the beginning.”

Jesy continues to work with songwriters and producers in the US following the success of her debut single Boyz, which reached number four in the UK Singles Chart upon its release in October 2021.

A source told MailOnline: “Jesy decided it was the right time for her to clean the slate. She and the label have gone in different directions in recent months.

‘And while there has been no outage; Jesy just thought it was better to start over now—while everyone else was still friends.’

They continued: ‘She enjoyed her time with Polydor – but instead of moving forward together while having such different musical ideas for the future, she now wants to be able to fully develop her own ideas as an individual artist.’

A representative of the Romford resident said: ‘Jesy feels it is now the right thing for her to move in a new direction. That’s why she’s decided to say goodbye to Polydor.’

Polydor said, “Polydor has amicably parted ways with Jesy. We have enjoyed working with her and everyone at the label wishes her nothing but the best for the future.’

In June, she expressed concern over the delay of her solo album after reports that her record managers were “unimpressed” with early versions of her songs.

The singer departed Little Mix in 2020 and released her debut solo single Boyz with Nicki Minaj in October last year, but hasn’t produced a song since.

The star took to her Instagram story to tell fans that there is “absolutely nothing to worry about.”

She wrote: ‘Just don’t comment on this stuff as I can’t be bothered to waste my energy on total nonsense so I’m going to cover this once and a while.’

The singer has been working on her new music in Los Angeles for the past few months, telling fans to “stay tuned” for the release, as it’s “almost ready.”

She continued: “As I know you are crazy. I promise you there is absolutely nothing to worry about.

“I had a great time in the studio in LA working on my almost finished album.

“I’m so excited that all of you are hearing the next single coming out soon. So stay tuned.’

She concluded the message: “I love you all and thank you for being so patient x.”

Prior to her statement, a spokesperson refuted any suggestion of trouble with her record label after recording a handful of demos in LA.

A spokesperson told MailOnline: “For the past few months, Jesy has been in the Los Angeles studio developing her body of work with a slew of songs, and fans can rest assured that they can expect new music from Jesy soon.”

According to The sunJesy was told by record label bosses to “go back to the drawing board” when they heard some of the music she’s been working on.

A separate source claimed: “Jesy has worked incredibly hard on her solo music. After releasing Boyz last year, she let the label play early versions of the songs she had come up with.

“The bosses were sure there was potential, but they wanted her to go back to the drawing board. They felt the tracks would benefit from it – so she did.

“She’s determined to only play the new music for them when it’s perfect, so they haven’t heard anything since.”

The insider added that there are “high hopes” for Jesy’s album when it’s ready.