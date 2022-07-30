Jesus takes tally to SEVEN with a hat-trick… FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED as Arsenal thrash Sevilla 6-0

Arsenal emphatically defeated Sevilla 6-0 to claim the Emirates Cup, while Mikel Arteta’s attack continued to show off their talents ahead of Friday’s Premier League curtain raise.

The Marquee signing maintained his sparkling pre-season scoring form with a hat-trick against the Spanish side, while the Gunners took a 4-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes thanks to a double by both Bukayo Saka and the Brazilian.

Jesus scored his third in the 77th minute before substitute Eddie Nketiah struck late to round out the 6-0 drubbing and put Arteta in a leading position for Arsenal’s first Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace.

Captain Martin Odegaard won the Emirates Cup as Arsenal beat Sevilla 6-0 on Saturday

Gabriel Jesus could be deadly for Arsenal

Pretty clear. Grabbed a hat-trick to bring his pre-season tally to seven goals in five games.

He came to the Emirates to show off his goal-scoring talent and will soon become a fan favorite if he keeps it up.

Looking rejuvenated under Arteta and could be the final piece of the puzzle as Arsenal chase the top four.

Gabriel Jesus maintained his excellent form of scoring ability with a hat-trick against the Spanish side

Saka is over Euro 2020 final penalty miss

Saka has firmly put his miss in the Euro 2020 final behind him, as he now appears to have adopted Arsenal’s penalty taker’s mantra following Lacazette’s departure.

Scored both penalties in the Premier League last season and sent Bono the wrong way with his calm effort in this game.

The 20-year-old looks like he’s ready for another outstanding season with the Emirates.

Bukayo Saka scored an early penalty to put last summer’s Euro 2020 woes behind him

William Saliba has to challenge for a starting place

Saliba started again after doing the same against Chelsea and played a key role in a clean sheet again.

Testament that Arteta wanted to play him again, as he moved Ben White to right-back.

He looked neat in possession, put in some strong challenges and showed a fair bit of skill under pressure. It looks like he’ll finally get a part this season.

William Saliba has impressed in preparation after returning from his loan spell at Marseille

Martin Odegaard is the perfect choice for captain

Martin Odegaard was confirmed as Arsenal captain for the pre-match season.

He looks like a natural leader, was central to everything Arsenal did and dictated the game.

He also hooked up very well with Bukayo Saka and played some nice through balls – one of which led to Saka winning the penalty

Playmaker Martin Odegaard was excellent at pulling the strings for Arsenal in the preseason

Arsenal are strong bets for the top four

Arsenal have had an almost perfect preparation, winning five of their six games.

The only loss came behind closed doors to Brentford midweek when they played against a deeply weakened team.

The 4-0 win over Sevilla follows their stunning 4-0 win over Chelsea.

Tore Sevilla apart in that nine-minute period in the first half. Look really dangerous and exciting in the future.

The new players click and there is a very positive atmosphere around the club.