Jessika Power ‘pulls out’ of Channel Ten’s gruelling new reality show The Challenge

Jessika Power is reportedly out of Channel 10’s new series The Challenge Australia, just days before shooting was set to begin.

A source close to the bride of Married At First Sight, 29, told Daily Mail Australia that while Jessika initially agreed to take part in the show, she decided it wasn’t for her.

“Jessika would make more money sitting at home filming for OnlyFans,” they said.

Married At First Sight's Jessika Power has reportedly pulled out of Channel 10's grueling new series, The Challenge Australia, just days before filming was set to begin

Jessika would be paid a daily fee of more than $1,000 to appear on the show, the source told Daily Mail Australia.

Jessika was revealed as one of five reality stars tipped into the series earlier this week.

The creator of OnlyFans has since confirmed that she will no longer star on the 10 show after US executives changed their mind due to a “creative decision.”

“I had signed my contract, packed bags, everything ready and got a message from my manager saying that the American executives had made a creative decision not to include me on the show, despite believing I am ‘good talent’ ‘ she told Daily Mail Australia in a statement.

“I was thrilled to be chosen to do the show and it was only a day before I had Skype interviews with the casting director and talked about opening outfits and filming locations and departure dates.”

‘Very true that I make great money with [OnlyFans] but I wouldn’t rather “sit” with OnlyFans,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Cyrell Paule will appear on the show to take on a bevy of Aussie Survivor and Big Brother stars to win $1,000,000 in prize money.

The mother of one, 33, will join Ciarran Stott (The Bachelorette), Grant Crapp (Love Island Australia), Johnny Eastoe (Survivor Australia) and actress Suzan Mutesi.

I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! star David Subritzky, Big Brother’s Tully Smyth, Australian Survivor’s Brooke Jowett and Bachelor babe Jessica Brody have also been tipped to appear, according to So dramatic!

Cyrell works out several times a week and is in the best shape of her life. She is determined to win this show,” a source revealed.

Next to her was rival bride Cyrell Paule (pictured) who goes up against a bevy of Aussie Survivor and Big Brother stars to win $1,000,000 in prize money

The mother of one, 33, joins The Bachelorette’s Ciarran Stott (pictured), Love Island Australia’s Grant Crapp and Survivor’s Johnny Eastoe

The series, which has been described as a cross between Survivor and Ninja Warrior, will begin filming next month.

The US series has previously featured participants from the likes of Big Brother, The Bachelor and MAFS, and three international versions were announced in February 2022: Argentina, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Sources say Daily Mail Australia producers have been reaching out to cast members from past seasons of Australian reality shows for the past six months, hoping they’d say ‘yes’.

Sydney-based influencer Suzan Mutesi (pictured) is also tipped to appear on the show

“Every notable personality reality star was approached,” the insider revealed, before adding that storyline producers hope Cyrell and Jessika will clash on the show,” the insider revealed.

“They were desperate to try and make it work and were willing to throw as much as it took to get them both in.”

Only one Australian has ever competed in The Challenge, Dee Nguyen, a former Geordie Shore alum. Dee took part in the show for three consecutive seasons, winning her second time and claiming $250,000 in prize money.

The season winners will advance to The Challenge: Global Championship, where they will compete against the winners of Argentina, USA and UK to determine the first-ever Challenge world champion.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Jessika Power and Channel 10 for comment.

