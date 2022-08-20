Jessika Power covers up her frame in a tracksuit as she is spotted touching down in Perth

<!–

She moved to the UK earlier this year to live with her boyfriend Connor Thompson.

And on Sunday, the former bride of Married At First Sight, 29, was spotted back on Australian soil as her sister prepares to welcome another child.

Jessika traded her usual glamor for a comfortable all-black ensemble as she stepped into the Perth airport.

The OnlyFans model covered her frame in a black sweater, pants and black sneakers.

Jessika kept her accessories to a minimum and wore her freshly trimmed locks out and relaxed and appeared to be makeup free for the outing.

Jessika was greeted by her sister Eliza and her son, who were seen holding a large cardboard sign with her name.

There was no sign of her podcaster boyfriend, who is expected to join Jessika in the coming weeks.

It comes after Jessika confirmed that just days before she was due to fly abroad, she would not be appearing on the show again, despite being originally cast.

“I had signed my contract, packed bags, everything ready and got a message from my manager saying that the American executives had made a creative decision not to include me on the show, despite believing I am ‘good talent’ ‘, Power told the Daily Mail. Australia.

Jessika was greeted by her sister Eliza and her son who were seen holding a large cardboard sign with her name

“I was thrilled to be chosen to do the show and it was just a day before I had Skype interviews with the casting director and talked about opening outfits and filming location and departure dates,” she continued.

Jessika was reportedly preparing to receive a daily fee of over $1,000 to appear on the show.

Jessika’s claims about her resignation contradict the recent recently that she withdrew from appearing in The Challenge Australia after deciding ‘it wasn’t for her’ and she’d rather sit at home and make money on OnlyFans.’

It comes after Jessika (pictured) confirmed she would no longer be appearing on the show just days before flying abroad, despite being originally cast

“Jessika would make more money by filming at home for OnlyFans,” said a source.

Daily Mail Australia has been contacted for comment from Channel 10 regarding these conflicting reports.

The Challenge first premiered in the US in 1998 and has had 37 seasons since then.

Sources say Daily Mail Australia producers have been reaching out to cast members from past seasons of Australian reality shows for the past six months, hoping they’d say ‘yes’.

“Every notable personality reality star was approached,” the insider revealed,

The season winners will advance to The Challenge: Global Championship, where they will face the winners from Argentina, US and UK to determine the first-ever Challenge World Champion.